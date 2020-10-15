U-turn in Kyrgyzstan: President Dscheenbekow now takes his hat. For him, the unity of the people is paramount, he says.

MOSCOW ap | Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Dscheenbekow, who has come under pressure, has announced his resignation. Social cohesion and the country’s integrity are more important than holding onto power, said Dscheenbekow on Thursday, according to the presidential office.

In the capital, Bishkek, hundreds of demonstrators had called for the president to resign by Thursday morning. Political unrest has dominated everyday life in the country since a controversial parliamentary election in early October.

On Wednesday, October 14, Dscheenbekow had rejected a request for resignation from Sadyr Shaparov, who had been confirmed as prime minister in parliament in the second attempt. He is considering leaving, but only after the political situation has stabilized.

The U-turn came with Thursday’s statement: “I don’t want to go down in history as a president who shot and shed blood at his own citizens.” The situation in Bishkek is still tense, said Dscheenbekov. There are protesters on one side and the security forces on the other. The military and law enforcement services are obliged to use weapons to protect the state residence. “In that case, blood will be shed, that is inevitable.”

Supporters of the new head of government Shaparov threatened on Wednesday that they would storm Dscheenbekov’s residence if he did not take his hat as requested. Shaparov himself also wanted to try again in conversation to persuade the president to resign.

Opposition speaks of buying votes

Since the election on October 4, the country with around 6.5 million inhabitants has been in a political crisis. Initial election results had indicated a majority for parties with ties to the ruling elite. The opposition spoke of buying votes and other irregularities.

There were mass protests the day after the election. Protesters stormed government buildings and some offices were looted. Eventually the central electoral commission declared the election invalid. The unrest has continued since then.

In the past 15 years, protesters in Kyrgyzstan have tried three times to overthrow their government. As with the 2005 and 2010 uprisings, the protests were fueled by rivalries among clans that play a major role in national politics. The presidents at the time were also pushed out of office 10 and 15 years ago.