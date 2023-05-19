After several days of hospitalization Tefta she was discharged from the hospital and immediately went to pick up her younger son Leonardo, who was a guest at the home of his paternal uncles. These are days of great agony and sadness that the woman is experiencing.

This is because in addition to the pain of losing her daughter, at the hands of her husband, she is also receiving many attacks on social media. His lawyer Michael Sodrio in an interview with Fanpage.itexplained what is happening:

We are doing everything possible to find new accommodation for Tefta far from Torremaggiore, where she does not want to go back to live. She feels haunted by online haters, as if her daughter Jessica’s death was her fault, not her husband’s. She doesn’t read the comments herself, but family members tell her what they read. She is devastated and these attacks make her feel even worse. She has spent the last few days mourning the loss of her daughter and what is happening.

After her resignation she went to pick up her son at her paternal uncles’ house. She will now have to go to the hospital every other day to continue treatment. He needs support for her and her son.

The heartbreaking story of Tefta and the death of her daughter Jessica Malaj

The woman, also through her lawyer, has made it known that the relations in the family they weren’t good at all. In fact, a short while ago, man was also left home and he had no further relations with the girl.

However, he had finally managed to convince his wife of his change and managed to return to his home. However, as time went by, the situation between them hadn’t improved at all and in fact, Tefta had told him that if he didn’t go away, he would denounced.

According to the lawyer, this is precisely the possible cause that prompted him to commit a such an extreme act. To confirm this, it is precisely the purchase of the weapon the previous day.

Taulant Malaj is now in the district house of Foggia and in front of the Gip ha admitted his faults. He turns out to be charged with double murder and the attempted murder of his wife.