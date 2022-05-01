After the death of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo is taking back his life and the photo with the newborn girl exudes love

The last was undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo. Obviously thanks to the death of the child that his partner Georgina gave birth to on April 18th. Now the champion’s family is slowly rediscovering serenity, thanks also to the sweetness of the child who survived childbirth and is fine.

On Easter Monday, the world received the sad news of the death of one of the sons of the most loved and followed footballer in the world. On the profile Instagram by Cristiano Ronaldo this tragic announcement had appeared:

It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead. It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

That post was followed by a incalculable number of proximity messages from anyone, from all over the world. Many and moving also the gestures by the opponents to show solidarity and closeness to the champion in this painful and delicate moment.

One above all, the one that happened in Liverpool two days after the tragedy. CR7 obviously wasn’t on the pitch with his Manchester United, but all the opposing fans, al minute 7 of the game, they dedicated a long time to him and his family applause and the choir symbol of the Reds team, You’ll Never Walk Alone (You’ll never Walk Alone).

Cristiano Ronaldo presents his little girl

Almost two weeks after the tragic death of the child, Cristiano, Georgina and their children have returned, as far as possible, to a normal life in home.

Already on the occasion of the release of the model and the child from the hospital, the sample had published a tender family shot which also portrayed the newcomer.

Credit: Cristiano – Instagram

Yesterday’s post, on the other hand, has as protagonists the 37-year-old Lusitanian phenomenon and the little newborn. Her name is still unknown, but the love that this extraordinary father feels for her is infinite. Just as the caption of the post says: “Forever Love“.