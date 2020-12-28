US President Donald Trump has now signed the hard-won corona aid package after days of blockade. Various MPs from both Democrats and from within the ranks had previously urged him to do so.

US-President Donald Trump has now signed the gigantic new aid program against the Corona crisis. A few days earlier, the outgoing US President had said that he would reject the bundle of measures passed by Congress in a non-partisan manner, with a volume of around $ 900 billion (€ 740 billion).

Trump had come under pressure from both Democrats and his own ranks. “What the president is doing right now is incredibly cruel,” said left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday about Trump’s refusal to put the new stimulus package into effect with his signature. Trump should “finally do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.”

A non-partisan group of MPs involved in drafting the aid law also urged Trump to sign it immediately. However, if he is determined to use his veto, he should do so quickly so that supporters can act “before it’s too late,” a joint statement said. “This act will show your support for the Americans in need of emergency services such as food, shelter, unemployment benefits, and small business aid in these challenging times.”

Trump had criticized parts of the draft as wasteful and called for more aid for the unemployed. Republican Senator Pat Toomey told Fox News that Trump should approve the bill now and push for more unemployment benefits later. “You don’t get everything you want when you’re the President of the United States,” he said to Trump.

Millions of Americans were threatened with the loss of unemployment benefits because the outgoing President did not want to approve the corona aid package of almost $ 900 billion that was decided by the US Congress after months of negotiations. Unemployment benefits, which were paid to around 14 million people as part of pandemic programs, expired on Saturday. However, it can now be resumed until mid-March.

The Corona aid is part of a 2.3 trillion legislative package. Around 1.4 trillion of this is earmarked for regular government spending. Since these funds have also been blocked so far, the partial closure of the authorities threatened from Tuesday. With his signature, Trump is now preventing the government from running out of money from Tuesday.