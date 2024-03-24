Another interesting detail emerges about the new project under development at Bend Studiothe PlayStation Studios team behind Days Gonewho appears to be working on elements live service for the new title, which could however have a composite structure.
The new information comes from a job announcement for a Lead Project Manager, in which, among the candidate's requirements, experience in leadership roles in the development of triple A live service games is mentioned, which makes one think of this structure also for the new game being worked on by the authors of Days Gone.
In truth it is not certain that the title in question, which will probably be a game for PS5is exclusively linked to the live service sector, given that previous information deduced a mixed system for the game, which probably includes both single player and multiplayer.
Single player with integrated multiplayer?
We had previously had confirmation of a new unreleased game for PS5 in development at Bend Studio, probably a new intellectual property given that Sony does not seem willing to continue the Days Gone franchise.
Rumors had already emerged months ago that it was an open world, characterized by both a component standard single player and multiplayer quite extensive. Precisely this last element could be what the announcement refers to when it talks about live service features, which therefore may not entirely permeate the new game.
In any case, we await further information, considering that Sony's investments in multiplayer should lead to further titles of this type.
#Days #Bend #Studio39s #game #PS5 #appears #live #service #elements
Leave a Reply