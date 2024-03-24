Another interesting detail emerges about the new project under development at Bend Studiothe PlayStation Studios team behind Days Gonewho appears to be working on elements live service for the new title, which could however have a composite structure.

The new information comes from a job announcement for a Lead Project Manager, in which, among the candidate's requirements, experience in leadership roles in the development of triple A live service games is mentioned, which makes one think of this structure also for the new game being worked on by the authors of Days Gone.

In truth it is not certain that the title in question, which will probably be a game for PS5is exclusively linked to the live service sector, given that previous information deduced a mixed system for the game, which probably includes both single player and multiplayer.