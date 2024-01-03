There is practically no information yet, but a short message about X from the official account of Bend Studiothe team of Days Goneseems to confirm that the PlayStation Studios team is currently working on a new unreleased game.
To tell the truth, the message is extremely brief but represents an interesting testimony because it comes directly from the team's official account and effectively confirms the fact that the new game in development is a new intellectual propertytherefore not a sequel, reboot or anything connected to previous titles.
“We're cooking,” they reported in response to a user's question on It is an expression used by Americans that indicates how the team is working intensely on something, and the fact that it is used in direct response to a mention of the new IP is in fact a he confirms.
This isn't Days Gone 2
That's pretty much all we know about what Bend Studio, which has been pretty much radio silent for a few years now, basically since the release of Days Gone and after controversy with the main authors of the game who then left Sony.
It seems that the publisher did not allow them to develop a Days Gone 2 despite the good sales achieved by the first chapter, and this would be due to the fact that it did not reach a good evaluation among critics, which gave rise to some discussions about it.
Various rumors report that the new unreleased game in development at Bend Studio is another one open worldbuilt on the experience gained with Days Gone and set in a new world, with the possibility of it also containing multiplayer elements.
The fact that it is a new intellectual property would, however, exclude the possibility that it is a return to Siphon Filter, which was one of the possible hypotheses on the team's new work.
#Days #Bend #Studio #confirms #working #unreleased #game #PS5
Leave a Reply