There is practically no information yet, but a short message about X from the official account of Bend Studiothe team of Days Goneseems to confirm that the PlayStation Studios team is currently working on a new unreleased game.

To tell the truth, the message is extremely brief but represents an interesting testimony because it comes directly from the team's official account and effectively confirms the fact that the new game in development is a new intellectual propertytherefore not a sequel, reboot or anything connected to previous titles.

“We're cooking,” they reported in response to a user's question on It is an expression used by Americans that indicates how the team is working intensely on something, and the fact that it is used in direct response to a mention of the new IP is in fact a he confirms.