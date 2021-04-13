D.he balance of Tuesday night is: forty arrests, several slightly injured police officers, violent protests again and looting again. There is a state of emergency in Greater Minneapolis, Minnesota. After a fatal shot was fired at a young African American during a police checkpoint in the small town of Brooklyn Center on Sunday, protesters roamed the streets for the second night in a row on Monday night.

The protests could not be stopped. Not through another curfew. And also not through a transparent information policy of the authorities. Mike Elliott, the African American Mayor of Brooklyn Center, said, “We know this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.” The whole country, yes, the whole world is looking at Minneapolis right now. Former cop Derek Chauvin is on trial ten miles from Brooklyn Center. He is charged with “second and third degree murders” of George Floyd. Almost a year ago he pressed his knee for minutes on the neck of the African American who begged him to stop because he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked the worst civil unrest in America since the days of the civil rights movement. As a precaution, the National Guard had been summoned to Minneapolis for the trial.

The policewoman’s helpless explanation

Then there was a traffic control on Sunday that got out of hand. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon made an emotional appearance on Monday. In a shaky voice, he stated that a policewoman involved in the operation had apparently accidentally fired the shot at the 20-year-old Daunte Wright: She probably wanted to use a stun gun called a “taser”, but then picked up a gun. On video recordings of a body camera that Gannon showed, the police officer shouts “Taser, Taser, Taser” while attempting to arrest Wright, but then – after Wright evades his arrest and escapes into the driver’s seat – shoots her pistol . When the policewoman realizes her mistake, she yells: “Damn shit. I just shot him. ”Wright drove several blocks after that, but then crashed into another vehicle.

Gannon emphasized, “There is nothing I can say to alleviate the family’s pain.” He was not aware that a weapon had been found in the victim’s car. The police checked Wright because his car had expired. When checking his personal details, they would then have found that there was an arrest warrant against him for a “gross offense” – it was about illegal possession of weapons. Mayor Elliott called for the policewoman to be fired. When the city’s head of administration contradicted the mayor, Elliott immediately fired him. On Tuesday, Elliott announced that the officer and Gannon had submitted their resignations.

It is now being investigated how the alleged error came about. The white officer had been in the police force for 26 years. The stun gun and the service weapon can be clearly distinguished from one another by weight and color. President Joe Biden expressed understanding for the protests, but warned that they must remain peaceful. There is “absolutely no justification” for looting and violence. The question of whether it was an accident or on purpose still needs to be clarified.

Fear of affecting the Floyd process

Brooklyn Center has around 30,000 residents. Until a few years ago it was a city with a white majority. Minorities now form the majority – nearly a third of the city’s population are African-American. Brooklyn Center is part of the metropolitan area of ​​the Twin Cities Minneapolis / St. Paul. The mayors of the two major cities declared a state of emergency.

The recent incident and violent protests affect the trial against Chauvin. The defendant’s defense requested on Monday that the jury be immediately isolated. Attorney Eric Nelson said the Brooklyn Center proceedings could affect the jury. Judge Cahill denied the request. During the third week of the trial, the defense began questioning their witnesses and experts on Tuesday. So far, the prosecutors had directed. The closing arguments are expected in the coming week. Cahill said the jury would be sealed off from the public starting Monday.

The prosecution had so far tried to work out, on the one hand, that Chauvin’s actions in the arrest of Floyd on charges of having paid with counterfeit money when buying cigarettes clearly contradicted the rules of engagement. On the other hand, one expert after the other said that Floyd died because his air was cut off – and not because of his drug use or previous illnesses.

On Monday, a cardiologist reaffirmed this reading: After examining all the facts and circumstantial evidence, according to the physician Jonathan Rich, he could say with a high degree of medical certainty that Floyd did not die of heart disease or an overdose. In fact, the victim had a very strong heart. The lung specialist Martin Tobin had previously stated that Floyd had died as a result of a lack of oxygen. The low levels of oxygen caused brain damage and brought Floyd’s heart to a standstill. The defense attorneys will now try in the remaining days of the trial to at least cast doubt that the use of force caused Floyd’s death. The keyword on which Chauvin’s defense is based has already been mentioned several times: well-founded doubt.