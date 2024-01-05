Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/01/2024 – 18:59

The Democratic Labor Party (PDT) will formalize its support for the candidacy of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) for São Paulo City Hall next Tuesday, 9th.

The event is scheduled for 1pm and will be at the party's municipal directory in the capital of São Paulo. In addition to Boulos, the presence of the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, and the municipal president of the PDT, Antonio Neto, are confirmed.

The support for Boulos comes after the departure of journalist and presenter José Luiz Datena from the party, in November. The party's disaffiliation occurred after federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) invited Datena to be her vice-president in the race for mayor next year.

The following month, in December, the presenter joined the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB).

The state PDT advisor said that it expects around 50 guests for the event, and that some invitations are still being arranged, since the day before, January 8, several names from state and national politics will be in Brasília, at the event that marks one year since the attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers.