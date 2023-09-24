In Primorye, a case was opened after damage to the memorial to the participants of the Northern Military District

A case was opened in Primorye after unknown persons damaged a memorial to the non-returning participants of a special operation (SVO). Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the investigation, on the night of September 24, in the village of Pavlo-Fedorovka, attackers poured paint and destroyed memorial photographs of military personnel, including participants in the special operation. It is known that the memorial was erected by local residents.

The incident became known earlier on September 24.

