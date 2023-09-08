Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 19:43

The high volume of the Taquari River basin after the passage of the cyclone on Monday, 4, reached the Delta do Jacuí and Lake Guaíba. The rise in the level of the basins has invaded streets and houses since Wednesday, 6th, putting the population of the Arquipélago neighborhood and the riverside areas of the south zone of Porto Alegre on alert for floods. The estimate is that the flood could increase and extend until Saturday, 9, especially with the forecast of rain in the coming days.

The Municipal Civil Defense issued a warning for flooding in the riverside areas of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, which also includes neighborhoods in the south zone that are on the banks of the Guaíba, such as Lami and Ponta Grossa. A school on Ilha dos Marinheiros was transformed into a temporary shelter to receive possible homeless people. Returns on the BR-290 highway in the region of Ilhas Grande dos Marinheiros, Flores and Pintada were banned due to flooding, according to the Federal Highway Police.

The state Civil Defense announced this Wednesday that the prospect of flooding that is most worrying is in Porto Alegre. “Most of the state’s rivers have levels of attention, with different consequences of the situation, depending on the region. The situation that requires more attention is that of Guaíba”, he highlighted.

Mayor Sebastião Melo (MDB) visited the Archipelago this Thursday. “There is already water entering the houses and, therefore, it is a moment to convince families to be welcomed”, he said in a video published on social networks this Wednesday afternoon. “I want to appeal here so that people accept the reception”, he emphasized. Cities in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, such as Canoas, also face floods, with the flood of the Rio dos Sinos.

The Fire Department was called to rescue the islands this Thursday afternoon. The City Hall also disclosed having used a boat to remove 30 domestic animals from affected houses this Wednesday afternoon.

The cyclone left at least 41 dead in Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to missing people and thousands of homeless people. Another cyclone is predicted to pass over the next few days, but meteorologists say it will be further from the coast and with less impact on land than others recorded in recent months.

The state Civil Defense issued an alert for electrical discharges, hail and wind gusts for most municipalities. It also warned of floods on the border with Argentina and Uruguay and in other areas of the state.

The Archipelago is made up of 16 islands in the Delta do Jacuí and Guaíba, such as Ilha Grande dos Marinheiros, Ilha da Pintada and Ilha das Flores.

Clubs with spaces on the islands decided to suspend activities. Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense closed the “Ilha do Grêmio”, on Ilha dos Marinheiros, since Wednesday. The Grêmio Náutico União (GNU) took the same decision for the country headquarters, on Ilha do Pavão, “due to the rains of the last few days” and the increase in the level of the Guaiba.

The Civil Defense issued an alert for the population to avoid transiting the streets and seek a safe place to shelter. “In the case of living in properties in risk areas subject to flooding, seeking help and temporary shelter with family members or in the structures made available by the city hall, do not transit in places subject to floods or floods and do not enter into flooding”, he said in a statement this Thursday. -Friday, 7.

According to City Hall, the Permanent Commission for Emergency Action (Copae) monitors weather forecast updates, monitors the level of the Guaíba, Jacuí and city streams and is organizing actions.

On Wednesday, the 6th, the City Hall banned the entire route of the Arroio Dilúvio bike path – a channeled stream that runs along one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Avenida Ipiranga – after part of the structure gave way. Another section of the slope had already been affected by the passage of another cyclone, in July.

The Sete de Setembro parade was suspended in the city. In addition, the traditional ceremony of lighting the Creole Flame, which officially opens the festivities of the Month of Farroupilha, an event that brings together thousands of people in the center of Porto Alegre, was postponed.