We don't know what he's working on right now MDHR studybut after seeing Cuphead we put it among the projects to be monitored in a special way, considering that we can expect something explosive, also because this new game it seems to be inspired by the arcades of the 80s and 90s.
This is what we can draw, at the moment, from a job announcement addressed to the search for a new art director to engage in the team's new project: the request is a person capable of “developing the style, the visual language and finally the basic identity of a exciting new project currently in its early stages,” the job description reads.
Among the candidate's characteristics, we also note that “a long-standing love for action arcade games from the 80s and 90s“, which immediately puts us on the alert regarding this new title, which therefore seems to refer to these atmospheres and genres.
Another shooter or something different?
In fact, with the experience gained with the Classic 2D shooter through Cuphead, it is likely that Studio MDHR wants to repeat itself in this area, but it doesn't necessarily have to be exactly the same.
The fact that we are not talking about “shooter” but about “action arcade” could open the way to different interpretations of the classic action game, probably always based on a 2D structure and aesthetics and perhaps shifted to a style closer to the great classics of the video game, rather than animation like Cuphead.
What is certain is that it will be a game to keep an eye on: this search for personnel also implies a desire to small team expansion family-run, which could also mean less long development times compared to the enormous ones that characterized Cuphead and its recent expansion, The Delicious Last Course.
#Cuphead #Studio #MDHR #hiring #game #inspired #classic #arcades
Leave a Reply