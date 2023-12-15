We don't know what he's working on right now MDHR studybut after seeing Cuphead we put it among the projects to be monitored in a special way, considering that we can expect something explosive, also because this new game it seems to be inspired by the arcades of the 80s and 90s.

This is what we can draw, at the moment, from a job announcement addressed to the search for a new art director to engage in the team's new project: the request is a person capable of “developing the style, the visual language and finally the basic identity of a exciting new project currently in its early stages,” the job description reads.

Among the candidate's characteristics, we also note that “a long-standing love for action arcade games from the 80s and 90s“, which immediately puts us on the alert regarding this new title, which therefore seems to refer to these atmospheres and genres.