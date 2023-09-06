Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Turkey has long been considered an affordable holiday paradise. Those days are over as inflation forces hosts to raise prices.

Munich – At the moment you should think carefully about whether a holiday makes sense, not only because of the extreme weather conditions in many parts of Europe. In Greece, after months of forest fires, there are torrential rains, and storms are also causing devastation in Mallorca and the Balkans. And the prices of the trips are also increasing. Not only has Mallorca and Croatia holidays become significantly more expensive, but overnight stays in Turkey will also cost considerably more in the future. Only a few countries like Albania are currently tempting with low prices.

Inflation in Turkey extremely high: 47.8 percent in July

As the industry service provider STR reports, the prices for hotels in the country on the Bosphorus have risen by an exorbitant 37.4 percent compared to the previous year. The country’s economic policy is cited as the reason. Turkey has been suffering from massive inflation much more than countries in Europe for years.

In July alone, it rose by 47.8 percent, which is already having an impact on hotel prices. Hoteliers in Turkey have little alternative but to pass increases on to tourists: “We have to raise prices because our costs for staff, meals and renovations keep rising,” a Turkish hotel owner explains Handelsblatt. In the metropolis of Istanbul, travelers pay an average of 138 euros per day for a hotel room. That is only slightly less than the European average, which is 140 euros.

Vacation in Turkey: post-corona boom does not continue

For insiders, the high prices come as no surprise. “We warned for a long time about price increases that were too high,” emphasizes Deniz Ugur, who heads the tour operator Bentour, which specializes in vacations in Turkey, in an interview with the Handelsblatt. Many hotels, but also many tourists would have thought that the post-corona boom would continue like this. “But that was a mistake.”

Beautiful, but expensive: A holiday in Turkey, here is a panoramic view of the Turkish Riviera. © Fokke Baarssen/Imago

Compared to other holiday destinations, Turkey is currently lagging behind. According to Tourism Databank, the number of overnight stays in Greece rose particularly sharply compared to the previous year, by 143 percent. Italy (58 percent), France (45 percent) and Spain (35 percent) follow. Only in Turkey did the number of hotel overnight stays fall by eight percent. Turkey used to be considered a price-performance paradise for package holidaymakers. But that is no longer the case. According to a comparison by the British Consumers’ Association, the cheapest weekly package holiday in Spain in the summer season costs around 807 euros. If you fly to Turkey, you pay 932 euros, which means you have to pay more than 120 euros more. (cgsc)