US President Trump had said during the TV duel that the right-wing extremist “Proud Boys” should “stand by”. Suddenly he doesn’t want to know her anymore.

WASHINGTON dpa / ap | Several Republicans have distanced themselves from the US president following Donald Trump’s refusal to unequivocally condemn right-wing groups. Trump, for his part, tried damage control on Wednesday.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” said Trump, referring to a right-wing association of the same name that had become the subject of the previous day’s TV debate with challenger Joe Biden. “Whoever they are, they have to hold back and let law enforcement do their job.”

Trump was asked by presenter Chris Wallace during the TV debate on Tuesday whether he would be willing to condemn groups and militias whose views include the superiority of whites. Trump then told the Proud Boys that they should hold back and be ready.

Republican Senator Tim Scott called for clarification on Wednesday. “I think he made a mistake,” Scott told journalists in Washington. “I think he should straighten it out. If he doesn’t correct it, he probably didn’t make a mistake. “

Senator: Not condemning racists is “unacceptable”

Leading Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, joined Scott. “He (Scott) said it was unacceptable not to judge White Supremacists, and so I’m doing it as firmly as possible.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, also an ally of Trump, said on Twitter that he too felt that the president had to make it clear that Proud Boys are a “racist organization that is contrary to American ideals”.

Trump was explicitly asked by a reporter on Wednesday whether he condemned White Supremacists. Trump said: “I have always condemned every form (…), every form of such a thing.” He did not use the term “White Supremacists”. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter that Trump had repeatedly condemned White Supremacy and did so again on Wednesday.

Critics keep recalling a statement by Trump after a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville in 2017. A right-wing extremist killed a counter-demonstrator and injured numerous others. Trump said at the time that there were “very good people” on both sides and that this sparked outrage.

On Wednesday evening, Biden wrote on Twitter that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. “We shouldn’t have to beg the President of the United States to say that.”

Trump only sees the Antifa as a problem

Trump made it clear again on Wednesday that he sees the real problem not on the side of the right, but on the left. He urged his challenger Biden to condemn the Antifa. “Antifa is a real problem,” said Trump. He has announced that he will classify the Antifa as a terrorist organization if he wins the election on November 3rd.

The Proud Boys celebrated Trump’s phrase “hold back and be ready” according to media reports as approval by the president. The US civil rights organization ADL classifies the Proud Boys as an unconventional current in right-wing American extremism. The group could be described as violent, nationalist and Islamophobic, among other things, according to the ADL. Several members were convicted of violent crimes. The leaders of the Proud Boys reject accusations of racism.

After a chaotic first television debate between US President Trump and his Democratic challenger Biden, the next two speeches should take place under different rules. The commission for presidential debates announced on Wednesday that there will be new means to ensure order. The non-party body has been organizing television duels before presidential elections since 1988.

New structures for TV duels announced

In a statement it said that the first duel had made it clear that additional structures were needed to enable a more orderly discussion. Which these should be will be announced shortly. According to information from the AP news agency, there is talk that the moderator should be able to switch off the microphones.

Trump had repeatedly interrupted Biden during the debate on Tuesday evening. This then went on to counterattacks. Both covered themselves with insults. Moderator Wallace was unable to maintain order.

According to an analysis by the The Washington Post the candidates interrupted themselves or the moderator 90 times within the hour and a half of the debate. Trump was responsible for 71 interruptions.