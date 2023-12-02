Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 19:18

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, stated this Saturday (2) that he will transfer 500 million euros – around R$2.68 billion – to preserve the Amazon over the next three years. Macron made the statement in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“With Brazil, we are determined to preserve forests. Over the next three years, France will dedicate 500 million euros to its preservation,” said Macron. The statement was accompanied by a photo of him with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at a bilateral meeting at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in the United Arab Emirates.

Related news:

The announcement was made hours after Macron criticized the European Union Mercosur agreement, which he called “incoherent” and which he said he was “totally against”. He claims that the agreement, which has been negotiated for decades, is being “poorly cobbled together” in an attempt to close.

“[O acordo] it does not take into account the biodiversity and climate within it. It’s an antiquated, tariff-busting trade deal,” she added.

Shortly after the speech, which took place following a bilateral meeting, President Lula said that his French counterpart had the right to object. “France has always been a tougher country to make agreements with, because France is more protectionist,” said Lula.

Amazon Fund

This Saturday morning (2), the United Kingdom also announced the additional allocation of 35 million pounds (around R$215 million) for the Amazon Fund, in addition to the 80 million pounds (R$500 million) that had already been announced in May.