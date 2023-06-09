President of Chile disagreed with statements by his Brazilian counterpart on the Venezuelan regime

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, went to a concert by the singer Caetano Veloso at the Municipal Theater of Santiago on Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Despite recent disagreements with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Chilean followed the audience and “made the L” with his thumb and index finger, in reference to the petista.

Boric attended the presentation from the box, accompanied by his girlfriend, Irina Karamanos, and the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco. The gesture in support of Lula took place when her presence was announced to the public.

The Brazilian musician performed in Santiago on June 6th and 7th. Tickets for both days sold out. Many Brazilians were among those present in the audience.



reproduction Chilean President Gabriel Boric made the “L” during a presentation by Caetano Veloso at the Municipal Theater of Santiago

CONTEXT

Boric and Lula had a disagreement during the Chilean’s visit to Brazil, on May 30, for a meeting of South American leaders.

The day before, on May 29, the PT party received the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Planalto Palace, for a bilateral meeting with head of state honors. At the end of the meeting, Lula stated that a “narrative” anti-democratic and authoritarian against Venezuela that does not match reality.

The president of Chile disagreed with Lula. He stated that the human rights violations promoted by the Venezuelan government are not a “narrative“, but “a serious reality”.

MATURE

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).