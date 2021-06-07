After his criticism of the capitalist system, President Alberto Fernández pointed out this Monday against the current development and production model due to its impact on the environment.

He did so within the framework of the act he led to announce the enactment of Law 27,621 that implements Comprehensive Environmental Education (EAI) throughout the country.

“What was called development was increasingly neglecting the environment in which we live, the land we cultivate, the air we breathe, the water we enjoy, everything went into the background in search of a development that made the planet less and less livable“, he claimed.

The head of state argued that the environmental problem is not a demand to be resolved in the future, but should be raised in the present from a paradigm shift, which raises “egalitarian” development and “growth that does not pollute.”

In addition, he stressed that the Comprehensive Environmental Education law “generates awareness in new generations about the importance of caring for the environment”, but also puts the “responsibility of transmitting” at the head of the State and educators, for example that “each tree that is cared for is more oxygen” that is breathed.

The norm, approved a few weeks ago by the National Congress, aims to guarantee and establish the right to environmental education for all sectors and ages of society, both in the formal and informal educational systems.

From the Olivos Residence, the president was accompanied at the event by the ministers of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandié, and of Education, Nicolás Trotta.

