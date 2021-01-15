The application WhatsApp announced this Friday that backtracks with one of his controversial measures. The courier will postpone a modification in its rules on exchange of private information with Facebook that caused the flight of users to rivals Telegram or Signal.

“We’re postponing the date in which people will be asked to review and accept the new terms, “Facebook-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The messaging platform, owned by WhatsApp, issued a statement in which it announces that it modifies the deadline to accept the new conditions of service. These, initially, were to be put into practice as of February 8. But none of this will be carried forward by user pressure.

“Many people expressed that there is a great confusion regarding our recent update. Due to the disclosure of so much false information that generates concern, we want to help people to know the facts and understand our principles, “they assured from the messenger.

“WhatsApp was created from a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means that we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see those private messages.

And they added: “For that reason, we do not keep records of the contacts each person calls or messages. We also can’t see the locations you share or share your contacts with Facebook. “

After arguing the decision and noting that no sensitive data was going to be compromised with this update, the messaging app decided to go further by extend the deadline for users to review and accept the Conditions.

This decision that particularly comes to silence criticism and cut, at a certain point, the bleeding of users will only be enabled May 15.

WhatsApp emphasizes that the new terms of service do not affect the privacy of its users.

On the other hand, WhatsApp admitted that a series of measures will be taken to clear up the misinformation regarding the way privacy works and the fear that still reigns around the security of the messaging service.

“WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to users around the world, and we are committed to defending this security technology both today and in the future,” they concluded in the statement.

After the new deadline of May 15, the more than 2 billion users of the service will not be left without the possibility of continuing to use WhatsApp. From then on, those who did not accept the conditions will begin to be reminded that they have not yet done so; there will be neither suspension nor blocking to those accounts, but will gradually limit its functionalities, reiterating that the limit to accept the new conditions has already passed, according to a company source told Clarion.