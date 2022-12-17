Reactivation of profiles occurs after Elon Musk’s announcement. Governments of several countries and the UN condemned the suspension and the European Union threatened a billionaire with sanctions. Twitter began this Saturday (12/17) to reactivate the accounts of journalists in the United States that were suspended the day before. The reactivation took place after the new owner of the platform, Elon Musk, stated that he intended to reverse the decision that suspended the profiles and generated a wave of criticism from civil society entities, press organizations, politicians, governments and the UN.

“People spoke. Accounts that published my location will now have their suspension lifted,” Musk wrote in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a check by the Reuters news agency, the suspended accounts – which affected, among others, reporters from The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN – were reactivated this Saturday morning.

The suspension of accounts on the social network has hit journalists who have recently written about Musk, and the changes that have occurred since he took over the platform. After the sudden suspension, Musk, who took control of the platform claiming he would defend freedom of expression on the social network above all else, accused reporters of sharing private information about his whereabouts. He did not present evidence of his accusation.

Questioned, Twitter did not comment on the decision and did not give indications about the reasons that led to the suspension of the accounts.

wave of criticism

Press and civil society organizations, as well as politicians and the government of several countries condemned Musk’s decision, which was considered by critics as evidence that the billionaire was trying to censor freedom of expression and ban users he does not like.

The governments of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the European Union considered that the suspension of journalists from the platform put the freedom of the press at risk.

“Freedom of the press cannot be turned on and off at will. As of today, these journalists can no longer follow, comment or criticize us. We have a problem with this @Twitter,” wrote the German Foreign Ministry.

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova said the decision was “worrying” and recalled that there are “red lines” threatening Musk with sanctions.

The United Nations classified the suspension as arbitrary and considered the decision “a dangerous precedent” in the context of censorship and threats against press professionals around the world. “The voices of the press should not be silenced on a platform that claims to give space to freedom of expression,” said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

Dujarric added that the UN was very concerned about the move and said it was in contact with Twitter. “In our view, this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists around the world face censorship, physical threats and even worse,” he said.

Since taking control of Twitter, Musk has made a series of changes to the platform. One of his first decisions was the dismissal of half of the company’s employees.

cn (Reuters, Lusa)