07/06/2023 – 9:03 am

After intense criticism about the increase in the cost of taxes and a possible increase in the price of the basic food basket, the rapporteur for the tax reform in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), promised that the proposal will provide for zero taxes on basic products. Until then, the project provided for a reduced rate of 50% for food and other items in the basic food basket.

“To put an end to misinformation, we are bringing the basic national food basket into the Constitution and it has a zero rate. This is so that nobody says that we are going to weigh the hand on the poorest”, said Ribeiro. The definition of a basic food basket – with a list of food and hygiene items, for example – will also be contemplated.

+ Abras/Galassi: Proposed tax reform will impact the basic food basket by around 60%

In the new text of the proposal, to be voted in plenary this Thursday, 6th, ‘the National Basic Food Basket is created, in compliance with the social right to food provided for in art. 6 of the Federal Constitution. The complementary Law will define the products intended for human consumption that will compose the Basic National Food Basket’.

The decision comes after a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), which indicates that the tax reform would increase taxes for products in the sector by up to 60%. However, the Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said that the increase is not foreseen. “There is no increase in taxation of the basic food basket”, he reiterated.

The rapporteur said this week that he intended to include a definition of a national basic food basket in the text. “I already said that we will not encumber [a cesta básica]. Today data from the World Bank came out saying that the basic food basket will be reduced [de preços] of 1.7%. No parliamentarian wants to burden the basket”, he concluded.























