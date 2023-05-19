“I fell into the trap of expressing myself on a serious subject around here”, the presenter had said before

This Thursday (May 18, 2023), comedian and presenter Fábio Porchat said in your twitter profile who talked with “many people” about his position in defending fellow comedian Leo Lins. He stated that such dialogues contributed to his understanding of the subject.

Porchat was criticized for saying that, for not having “legal problem”Leo Lins “has the right to offend”. Lins had his show “Disturbing” withdrawn from all digital platforms at the request of the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo), due to content with offensive jokes against blacks, northeasterners, women and people with disabilities, according to the judicial understanding.

“The conversations have generated a lot of learning. That’s how it has to be.” published presenter.

On Wednesday (May 17, 2023), the comedian defended Lins in the twitter and said that “there is no censorship of good”. Porchat stated that there are several types of jokes, including aggressive ones, but, according to him, “then just don’t watch”.

In an attempt to retract with netizens, he spoke: “It is evident that I am against racism and I have even been a great ally in this fight for a long time, I have said a thousand times, in all the interviews I have given, that the limit of humor is the Constitution. If it’s a crime, you can’t. Point“. The presenter also said that he defends freedom of expression and is against the law recently sanctioned by the president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The comedian did not say which law he was referring to.

This year, Lula sanctioned the law no. 14,532 (January 11, 2023) which increases the penalty for the crime of racial injury. When the crime is committed through the media, there is an aggravating factor that can lead to imprisonment from 2 to 5 years and a fine.

understand the case

According to comedian Leo Lins, the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice), at the request of the MPSP (São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office), ordered the removal of his show “Disturbador” from all digital platforms on Wednesday (17 .mai). The video published on YouTube, no longer available today, had 3 million views. More than 150,000 people watched the show live.

In a publication on social media, Lins said he considered the action totalitarian and said that the process has “very serious consequences” for art as a whole.