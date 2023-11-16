Ministry of Labor revoked Bolsonaro’s act that authorized an agreement between employers and employees for work on Sundays and holidays; Now, unions have more power and it will be necessary to form a collective agreement

After being criticized for changing the rule for opening hours in the commerce sector on holidays, the Ministry of Labor and Employment said this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) that the ordinance (No. 3,665) is legal. It says that a “adaptation to the legal text” about the holidays, “not changing anything” compared to Sundays. Here’s the complete of the note (501 kB).

“Commercial activities in general on Sundays are already authorized by law, so this issue is not addressed in the ordinance. And those on holidays, according to the law, require authorization from the collective agreement”, informed the Power360.

Here are the changes:

November 2021 rule – the decision about working on holidays depended solely on a clause in the employment contract, as long as the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) working hours were respected;

November 2023 rule – there can only be a call to work if the decision was made through a collective agreement of the category of workers.

The ministry states that unions can deal with all holidays in a single collective agreement or make a specific deal for each holiday. “If there are collective agreements already in force, entities can make additional terms to provide for work on upcoming holidays”told the Power360.

The Ministry stated that, until a collective agreement is signed, work on holidays in commercial activities is prohibited. In case of non-compliance, the employer is subject to the prescribed fine and the inspection process is the responsibility of labor inspectors.

With the new rule, unions will be able to charge fees or a “negotiating contribution” to create new collective agreements. These fees must be established at a meeting. The contribution can be deducted from the worker’s salary.

“The establishment of contributions of an assistance nature is a prerogative of trade unions, as long as they are approved in the assembly, in accordance with the recent decision of the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”said the Ministry of Labor.

For opposition congressmen and entities representing commerce, the government’s measure creates legal uncertainty. The senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) states that the ordinance violates the Law nO 13,874, of September 20, 2019which establishes the “Economic Freedom Bill of Rights”. The congressman presented a draft legislative decree to suspend the ordinance (No. 3,665) from the Ministry of Labor that changes the rule for working hours in the commerce sector on Sundays and holidays, as anticipated by the Power360. Here’s the complete (125 kB).

TRADE AFFECTED

The following areas will be monitored by the unions regarding days off on public holidays:

trade in general;

retail trade in general.

trade in hotels;

fish retailers;

fresh meat and game retailers;

fruit and vegetable retailers;

poultry and egg retailers;

pharmaceutical product retailers (pharmacies, including prescription compounding);

trade in regional articles in hydromineral resorts;

trade in ports, airports, roads, bus and railway stations;

wholesalers and distributors of industrialized products;

dealers of tractors, trucks, automobiles and similar vehicles.

Brazil has at least 5.7 million companies in the commerce sector, including MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) as of November, according to the federal government. The value represents 27% of the total of 21.7 million legal entities in the country.

