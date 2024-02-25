The goal of spending at least 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defense is one of the main guidelines that member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance that brings together 31 nations, have committed to following. since 2014.

However, not all of these member countries have made enough effort to meet this goal, which ended up generating criticism and demands from Republican politicians in the United States, one of the countries that contribute most to the organization.

At a rally held in South Carolina on the 10th, former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021), who is currently running in the Republican Party primaries to be a presidential candidate in the November elections, caused a “controversy” by saying that it would not protect its European NATO allies from a possible Russian attack if they were not spending enough on their own defense, that is, 2% of GDP.

According to information from the agency ReutersTrump reported at this rally a conversation he had with a “president of a great country”, who apparently was a member of the organization, who allegedly asked him if the US, under his command, would defend his nation if it were attacked by Russia.

Trump said he responded that he would not protect a country defaulting on its defense contributions and would, in fact, encourage Russia to act freely.

“I said, 'You didn't pay? Are you in default?' He said, 'Yes, let's assume that happened.' No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want,” said the former American president, referring to Russia.

Trump's statements reignited the global debate about NATO countries' investment in defense, which has intensified since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The war on Ukrainian soil ended up putting Europe's security and stability at risk and the Western alliance has tried to actively support Ukrainian forces in their battle against aggression from Vladimir Putin's country.

Furthermore, NATO, in a show of force, has carried out military operations and exercises to reinforce its presence on the European continent.

British Army personnel with a Warrior infantry fighting vehicle take part in the NATO military exercise at Winter Camp near Tapa, Estonia.

PHOTO: EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINA | EFE

2024 could be different

Four days after the Republican's criticism, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, announced that his expectation for this year 2024 is that around 18 member countries of the alliance will reach the investment target of 2% of GDP in defense spending. .

“This year, I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of GDP on defense. This is another record figure and six times higher than in 2014, when only three allies met the objective”, he said.

At the time, Stoltenberg praised the “unprecedented increase” in defense spending by European and Canadian allies, which, according to him, added more than US$600 billion to their defense investments, including a real 11% increase in sector spending. only in 2023, aiming to fulfill the defense investment agreement established in 2014.

“We are making real progress. European allies are spending more. However, some allies still have a way to go,” said Stoltenberg, who met with NATO defense ministers in Brussels this month to discuss support for Ukraine and their own defense spending commitments.

The goal of investing at least 2% of their GDP in defense spending was formalized by NATO member countries during the alliance summit held in Wales in 2014. This measure, previously followed only as an informal recommendation, represented at that time a significant milestone in the organization's security and defense policies. The idea was that all members would be able to invest the determined percentage by this year 2024.

However, so far, among the organization's countries that were contributing below 2% last year, only Germany has officially announced that it will be able to invest the target agreed in 2014. For the first time since the 1990s, the European country will invest 2% of its GDP in defense, announced the spokesman for the German Defense Ministry. Ironically, the Germans' announcement came just days after Trump's criticism of members' “default.”

Which NATO countries are currently spending what they owe on defense?

According to official data released by NATO in 2023 (there is still no official information about 2024), only 11 of the 31 member countries made enough effort last year to reach or exceed the target of 2% of GDP in military spending. The list includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland (which doubled its defense spending because of the threat from Russia), Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the new member of the organization, Finland.

It is noted that most of the countries that made an effort to invest the target agreed in 2014 are part of Eastern Europe, a region that is currently under tension and that fears military threats from Russia, something that became a real possibility after the invasion from Putin's country in Ukraine.

On the other hand, larger and richer NATO countries fell short of the target, often by a large margin, such as Germany itself, Canada, Italy and Spain. Despite having already announced that they will reach their defense investment target this year, the Germans invested only 1.57% of their GDP in defense in 2023, while Canada invested 1.38%, Italy 1.46% and Spain 1.26%.

The graph below shows the percentage of GDP that each NATO member country invested in defense in 2014, when the target was established, and in 2023, the last year with available data. It also highlights countries that have achieved the 2% investment target.

Biden administration praises Stoltenberg's announcement

Praising Stoltenberg's expectation – that 18 countries will reach the defense investment target this year – the current US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said that “NATO is the strongest military alliance in history and is crucial to the continued security of the United States.”

Austin also said the U.S. and its allies and partners will continue to support Ukraine “for a long time to come” and reaffirmed the American commitment to NATO's Article 5, which stipulates that any attack on any one of the member countries is effectively an attack on them all. , regardless of whether they are investing 2% of GDP in defense or not.

“Our commitment to Article 5 remains unshakable”, explained the secretary of the department who is part of the current Democratic government of Joe Biden.