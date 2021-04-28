After the health agency of Brazil refuse to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the drug’s manufacturers came out to respond. And they assured that the criticisms of the South American country lack a scientific basis.

According to a statement from the developers of Sputnik V published on its website, the “technical issues” raised by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which disavowed the importation of the Russian drug, “have no scientific basis and cannot be seriously addressed by the scientific community and other international regulators. “

“The quality and safety of Sputnik V are ensured, among other things, by the fact that, unlike other vaccines, it uses a four-stage purification technology that includes two chromatographic purification stages and two flow filtration stages. tangential “, they point out.

This technique, the experts from the Russian Gamaleya institute add, “helps to obtain a highly purified product that also undergoes a mandatory control that includes the analysis of the presence of (adenovirus capable of replicating) RCA or any additive”, something that He suggested the Brazilian part earlier.

The Sputnik V vaccine production plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: EFE

Political decision”

The creators of Sputnik V, approved in more than 60 countries, including Argentina, They also opined that Brazil’s decision has a “political character” and has nothing to do with the Russian vaccine “or with science.”

The National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa, regulator) of Brazil on Monday disavowed the emergency importation of the Russian vaccine, considering that the request for its use lacks documentation that was required from other manufacturers.

The president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, indicated that the Russian manufacturer did not deliver the “complete technical report” of the immunizer and a technical visit to the Gamaleya Institute facilities was also prevented.

Another Anvisa official, Alex Machacado, stressed that the current status of the Sputnik V vaccine “is a sea of ​​uncertainties” and represents an “impressive” risk scenario.

Brazil, the second country in the world hardest hit by the coronavirus, behind the United States, has already vaccinated 29 million people with at least the first dose, despite the fact that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, was very skeptical of the benefits from the beginning. of vaccines.

A woman receives the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac against the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, days ago. Photo: AFP

For now, the country, of 211 million inhabitants, applies the Coronavac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, as an emergency, and with the definitive registration for its use the Covishield.

The definitive use of the Tozinameran vaccine is also approved in Brazil, while the Belgian laboratory Janssen’s vaccine is also approved for emergency use.

Negotiations continue

On Tuesday, the government of Vladimir Putin assured that Russia was willing to provide Brazil with the information necessary for that country’s health regulator to authorize the supply and use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“The contacts will continue. If there is not enough data, they will be provided, there is no doubt,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his press conference.

In turn, the creators of Sputnik relied on their statement on Wednesday in a “constructive” cooperation with Brazil without the politics getting involved “in it.

Source: EFE and DPA

