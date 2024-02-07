Fratelli Desideri, the food tech company conquers Masterchef USA and exceeds the fundraising goal for Mamacrowd

The world of foodfrom the catering and in general people's relationship with food is going through profound changes. Among the growing phenomena in recent years is that of meal kit, or boxes that contain everything needed to prepare a specific dish, is moving towards a real explosion. In 2023, the global meal kit market was valued at approximately US$16.2 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.21% from 2024 to 2030.

READ ALSO: Lufthansa strike during the night, more than one hundred thousand passengers affected

It operates in this context Brothers Desiresa startup founded in 2018 by the serial entrepreneur Thomas Desideri. The Italian Food Tech Company had the intuition to prepare haute cuisine meal kits, collaborating with some of the most prestigious starred chefs on the Italian culinary scene, including the likes of Bartolini, Cannavacciuolo, Cracco And Marquises. The company has thus collected 46 Michelin stars under its brand, thanks to the partnership with 18 internationally renowned chefs.

Starry innovation

“The innovation of Brothers Desires lies in its ability to transform the experience of home cookingbringing the excellence and art of starred restaurants directly into homes. This concept eliminates waste and superfluous consumption, reduces the time spent shopping and simplifies the process of preparing dishes”, explains Desideri.

Everything is fine Meal Kit includes not only the necessary ingredients in precise doses, but also a digital Master Class led by the Chef, making the culinary art accessible and engaging for everyone. The technological heart of the offer of Brothers Desires is represented by the pioneering use of cryo-drying, an advanced technique that allows ingredients to be kept fresh at room temperature for months, without the use of preservatives. This technology, derived from the aerospace sector, gives the company significant competitive advantages in terms of production and logistics.

The agreement with MasterChef and growth

In 2022, Brothers Desires sold 40,000 meal kits, generating revenues of approximately 1.5 million euros. For 2023 revenues were 1.8 million with 45,000 meal kits sold.

The exponential growth of Fratelli Desideri is also demonstrated by the collaboration with MasterChef. In 2020, the company became, in fact, the first in the world to Endemol Shine has granted a license on a meal kit “Mystery Box”. Furthermore, a very recent agreement with MasterChef USA marks the beginning of distribution on the American market, a key territory for the growing demand for authentic Italian cuisine.

READ ALSO: Mps, profits over 2 billion: the coupon returns. Change at the top, sprint on the stock market

We remember that MasterChef it is the most watched and loved cooking program in the United States, with over 24 million unique viewers per season. A great opportunity for Brothers Desiresin terms of immediate visibility and credibility among American consumers who will be able to immediately purchase the meal kits of the Italian startup with the brand of the famous television program.

But there's more. “We have recently expanded our international reach with an exclusive agreement to distribute our products in China and the acquisition of an international patent for the production of gourmet food supplements based on whey proteins”, explains Desideri.

If this wasn't enough, in December 2023, the company opened its second “gourmet food lounge” at Terminal 1 of Milan Malpensa, offering a unique culinary experience inspired by the dishes of renowned starred restaurants.

The crowdfunding campaign

Just these days, Brothers Desires has started a crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd which immediately exceeded the minimum target of 250 thousand euros and is now racing to raise 1.5 million. A strategic move that fits into the context of the company's exponential growth, aiming to further expand its impact in the global culinary sector.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ilva, no to negotiated settlement. Morselli to the workers: “We are united”

This collection represents an unmissable opportunity to invest in Brothers Desires. “With the upcoming launch on the American market, we expect a notable acceleration in revenues. Investing in this company today means entering a rapidly expanding market with a global reach”, concludes Desideri.