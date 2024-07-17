After the institutional catwalk in the construction site of the Piazza Pia underpass for the demolition of the diaphragm to connect the two tunnels, comes the pressure from the traders of Via Ottaviano, in Prati, furious about the inconvenience of the construction site that aims to pedestrianize the street. An intense day for the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. In shirt sleeves and under the heat that is inflaming the capital, Gualtieri tried to respond to the complaints. ”After Covid, we died again another time”, says one of the traders, emphasizing the length of the times.

“Usually – the mayor replies – in Rome this type of work takes twice as long, this is one of the fastest jobs in the history of this city. Does it cause inconvenience? Yes and I’m sorry but having a beautiful boulevard will repay you ten times the price of the inconvenience. I am the commissioner of the Jubilee, I have many problems, many construction sites that are behind but this is not behind. If then someone wants to complain, they can complain about everything”. Not only that, Gualtieri relaunches. ”Was Via Ottaviano a decent thing?”, he asks. ”It was disgusting, let’s redo it new!”.