Very touching is the story of Stefania Picasso, who in yesterday’s episode, Sunday 30 October, was a guest in the living room of Domenica In. Franco Gattia historical member of the Ricchi e Povero who passed away on 18 October, retraced their love story and shed light on what were the real causes of death.

In yesterday’s episode of Sunday In, there were some very touching moments. One of these came when you spoke Stefania PicassoFranco Gatti’s wife and life partner of all time.

Gatti, the “mustache” as he was nicely called, was one of the historical founding members of the band of Riches and Poors. On October 18, the sad news of his disappearance arrived.

For days the world of Italian music and entertainment have it remembered and so many hugged his family in those difficult days.

To receive the affection of Franco’s fans and friends was above all his wife Stefania, the woman with whom Gatti shared a whole life, including the tragic moments of the death of their son. Alessio.

TO Sunday In the woman wanted to retrace their entire love story, very long and beautiful.

We met for the first time at Angelo’s house, because my sister was a friend of her niece. Franco arrived, I saw him and it was love at first sight: I went home, I was 21 and I said to my sister: ‘I’m getting married this one’.

Stefania reveals the causes of Franco Gatti’s death

The first outing together, at the cinema, then the long engagement that lasted 7 years, before to get married. Finally, the births of theirs sonsthe light of their eyes.

With the occasion, Stefania also wanted to do clarity on the causes of death of her husband.

Many, said Stefania, said that he left in pain of the death of his son, but the reality is another.