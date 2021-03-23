Workers of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona join the applause for the health workers, in March 2020. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The coronavirus pandemic has launched a global and local challenge that primarily affects the health of individual people and is taking a large number of lives with it. How not to remember Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who played in The seventh seal the figure of the knight who plays a game of chess with death, lost beforehand, in that gloomy medieval setting of processions of flagellants terrified of the plague. Or the masterful description of the epidemic of 1630 in Milan that Manzoni offers in The couple. Or the brilliant story of García Márquez Love in the time of cholera. Terrible epidemics that were extinguished with great suffering, as well as that of this virus that arose in China, then was primed in Europe, has crossed the Atlantic and reached Africa.

Pandemics, such as COVID-19, have health, social, economic and environmental consequences, which countries must deal with with institutional measures, both locally and globally. But it should be remembered that these measures are always taken from a êthos, from the character that these countries have been forging day after day before the crisis and throughout it, because the present and the future are not improvised, but are gestated in the decisions of daily life, personal and shared, which are shaping that êthos. A character that permeates political, legal, economic and social institutions, conforming that humus to which Hegel gave the name of ethics. Time is a continuous magnitude, and even more so human time, because what is done in the present is conditioning the course of the future. (…)

It is true that in any future project it is necessary to avoid the temptation to believe that everything is in our hands, because it is not enough to exercise virtu, but it is also necessary to have that imponderable that is fortune. Perhaps not to grab her by the hair, as Machiavelli intended, but to guard against her, or, what is better, to turn her into an ally.

In my childhood years it was said that the person responsible for everything bad was the devil; later, when he entered university, he was “the system”, and since the 1990s all the misfortunes have been attributed to globalization, often intertwined with the system. And I wonder if it is true that everything depends on a perverse elliptical subject —demon, system, globalization— or the truth is that the future is also in the hands of many subjects with names and surnames, personal or institutional, whose actions should be very other What, then, are the trends that should be promoted and which should be disabled? (…)

In principle, the coronavirus has once again brought to the fore the fragility and vulnerability of people and countries, the realization that we are not self-sufficient, but interdependent, locally and globally. For this reason, countries should celebrate the “Day of Interdependence”, to say it with the political scientist Benjamin Barber, because by recognizing it they show their maturity. From which it follows that, in the struggle for survival, and above all for living well, which is what human beings aspire to, the strongest, the supremacists, those who try to maximize profit at all costs, do not prosper, but those who bet on mutual support. Nationalisms, independence and populisms are lethal. As we know, Darwin delayed the publication of The origin of the man precisely because of the difficulty of solving the enigma of biological altruism, and further studies show how human beings are reciprocating and cooperative, and how in the choice between cooperation and conflict, the former is much more intelligent than the latter. The old anarchists were right to see mutual support as the mechanism of survival.

For this reason, in the human world, proclaiming the nationalist “America first” as a roadmap as Trump did is preposterous, as is locking the wall of China, in the style of Xi Jinping from a nationalism thoroughly employed in leading the world economically without becoming part of the universal political civilization. Although China is a leader in the world of platforms and one of the undeniable protagonists in economic exchanges, its isolation from the point of view of ethical-political civilization makes it difficult for it to convince. “You will win, but you will not convince” is the famous dictum attributed to Unamuno. If China wants to participate meaningfully in the global system, accepting constitutional democracy and promoting a true people’s republic will be a big step in that direction.

And it is that interdependence constitutes us, solidarity is inalienable. It is precisely for this reason that citizens in Spain recognized daily during the general confinement those who once again showed the power of solidarity, the transforming force of compassion, admirably exercised by health personnel at all levels, the Army, the police. , the primary sector, the companies that made subsistence possible and those that reconverted their production to manufacture sanitary material or feed needy groups. And, of course, the solidarity organizations that remained in the gap, and the families, authentic survival networks. Without all of them, not only would the number of deaths have been much higher, but the suffering would have been unbearable. In the “post-covid-19” society, if it comes to it, recognizing the value of all of them in a reliable way, and not only with applause on the balconies, should go on its own, as well as cultivate mutual support. (…) And now reaching the political world, I hope it learns in that society “after this pandemic” that responsibility is an inexcusable value. Deaths and suffering would have been saved if the World Health Organization had complied with its duty to warn of the pandemic in time, offering action protocols. As also if national politicians had generated social cohesion from a dialogue and shared project, called to solve pressing problems, instead of engulfing themselves in bargaining and their opportunistic ideological disputes, looking for their strategies to collect votes, and not for the common good, cultivating polarization and conflict. The feeling of continuous improvisation in the measures adopted reduces their credibility, when trust is the main social and ethical capital of the countries.

Hopefully a mature citizenry, a vigorous civil society, is capable of thinking and loving for itself, without allowing itself to be infected by partisan struggles, without feeding on argumentation, aware that in this crisis and in all those to come it will be possible to respond with human height from the construction of a We inclusive, averse to polarization, but not just because of the hackneyed “enlightened selfishness” that “we’re all in the same boat”, but because we care about each other. These are values ​​with a future, those that are woven from compassion and give reasons for hope.

And all this within the framework of a cosmopolitan horizon, which the global nature of the pandemic has once again shown as inescapable. To give that horizon the shape of a deep-rooted cosmopolitanism, committed to each of the challenges mentioned in the concrete contexts of action, and building from them that cosmopolitan society that, despite the obstacles, is already on the way.

Adela Cortina (Valencia, 1947) is a philosopher. She is a professor of Ethics at the University of Valencia. This excerpt is a preview of the book ‘Cosmopolitan Ethics. A bet on sanity in times of pandemic ‘, by the Paidós publishing house, which is published on March 24.