For him, immunity is like a “protective shine”, says America’s President and promotes an antibody cocktail. Critics accuse him of using the supposed miracle weapon to divert attention from his failure to combat the pandemic.

D.he American President Donald Trump considers himself “immune” to the corona virus a week after his discharge from the Walter Reed Military Hospital. The immunity is like a “protective shine” for him, he said on Sunday in a telephone interview with the news channel Fox News. He feels “fantastic”.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

In addition, the president wrote on Twitter that his doctors had confirmed that he was in full health and once again emphasized that he was immune. The short message service then marked Trump’s tweet with a warning of false information.

Sean Conley, the president’s personal physician, had previously announced that Trump was no longer contagious. The latest coronavirus test has shown according to “currently recognized standards” that the president “no longer represents a transmission risk for others,” said Conley on Saturday evening in a letter distributed by the White House.

Trump wants to speak at rally in Florida

The announcement comes in time for Trump’s first appointment outside of Washington: He plans to speak at a rally in Florida this Monday. Further campaign appearances are planned for this week. On Saturday, he spoke to several hundred supporters on the premises for almost 20 minutes from a balcony of the White House.

The 74-year-old Trump said he had tested positive for the corona virus on October 1. He fell ill with Covid-19 and was treated in hospital for three days from October 2. Experts assume that after a corona infection, people will have immune protection for some time.