Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted for alleged attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 election | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The special prosecutor responsible for the accusations about the alleged involvement of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the case of the invasion of the Capitol, which took place on January 6, 2021, Jack Smith, managed to obtain a large amount of data this month. from Trump’s account on X, Twitter’s new name, after a long legal battle involving Elon Musk’s company and the US prosecution.

According to the Politico website, the court granted a search warrant for the prosecution earlier this year to obtain this data from X, which included messages from Trump on the social network. However, the company did not want to send all the information requested by the prosecutors within the deadline stipulated by the Court, which expired on February 9. That denial cost X a $350,000 fine for contempt.

After a long struggle to get more data on Trump’s account, Smith finally managed to enlist the company’s collaboration this month and obtained more data from the former president’s account, which this time includes direct messages and potentially deleted messages, draft tweets and location information, which also includes the location of account usage at the time the hack occurred.

The information will be used by the prosecutor to produce evidence about Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 acts.

During the past few months, there has been an increase in X’s cooperation with government requests around the world. A report from the Rest of World website pointed out that between October 27, 2022 and April 26, 2023, the company received a total of 971 government requests. Of these, 808 were fully serviced, while 154 received partial service.