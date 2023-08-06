WA few hours before the expiry of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas)’s ultimatum against the new military junta in Niger, neighboring Algeria has rejected military intervention. A military intervention in Niger is “a direct threat to Algeria,” said President Abdelmajid Tebboune in a television interview on Saturday evening. “We categorically reject any military intervention,” he said.

At the same time, he pointed out that there would be “no solution” without Algeria. “We are the most affected, Algeria shares a nearly 1,000-kilometer border with Niger,” Tebboune said.

Last week, the military junta in Niger overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and took power. The Ecowas states gave the putschists a week last Sunday to let Bazoum return to office. Otherwise, a “use of force” cannot be ruled out. The deadline expires on Sunday evening.

Tebboune warns Sahel would ‘burst into flames’

Several West African countries, including Senegal and the Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire), say they are ready to send soldiers. Mali and Burkina Faso, which like Niger are struggling with jihadist violence and have themselves experienced a coup d’état, pledged their support to Niger and declared that they would also regard any military intervention as a “declaration of war” against them.

Tebboune warned that in the event of military intervention, “the entire Sahel would be in flames.” Algeria will not use violence against its neighbors, he said.

Canada suspends development aid

Meanwhile, Canada is suspending direct development aid to Niger. “Canada stands with the international community and expresses its support for ECOWAS mediation efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement Saturday (local time). The suspension will include Canada’s direct budget support to the Niger government. “The democratically elected government must be reinstated immediately,” the statement said.

Western countries had also protested against the putsch. Niger is of strategic importance to the US, China, Europe and Russia because of its uranium and oil wealth and its central role in the fight against Islamist extremists in the Sahel. The former colonial power France has stationed more than 1,000 soldiers there to fight Islamists.