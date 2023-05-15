Turnout

The voter turnout in the Turkish elections was 88.75 percent at home and 51.92 percent abroad.

Turks cast their votes in more than 191,000 ballot boxes in 81 states in order to elect a new president for the country for a period of 5 years, and to choose the 600 members of Parliament.

The number of those eligible to vote is 60 million 697 thousand 843 voters, of whom 4 million 904 thousand 672 voters will vote for the first time.

What did Erdogan say?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to his supporters at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara, that the preliminary results of the elections “show our progress by a large margin.”

Erdogan emphasized: “We are 2.6 million votes ahead of our closest competitors. They are trying to deceive the people by saying they are ahead.”

And he continued, “The vote count will continue at home and abroad. No one will spoil this electoral scene with narrow political calculations. We are waiting for the final results, and we expect the numbers to increase with the announcement of the official results.”

He added, “We believe that we will win in the first round, and if there is a run-off, we will respect that. The people must be vigilant until the end of the counting of votes. The results of the parliamentary elections show that our alliance achieves the majority.”

He explained, “The voters who voted for our coalition in Parliament will inevitably stand on the side of stability in the presidential elections. They are confident of winning the elections from the first round after completing the counting of the votes from abroad.”

What did Kilicdaroglu say?

The opposition candidate in the Turkish presidential elections, Kamal Kilicdaroglu, said that he would accept the people’s decision to conduct a run-off, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not achieve the results he wanted in Sunday’s elections.

Kilicdaroglu said in statements along with other party leaders in his alliance that he would beat Erdogan if a run-off was held.

He added, “The data continues, and we will accept a run-off.”

Information about the elections