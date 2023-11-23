Cosmetic surgery procedures like breast augmentation, tummy tucks, and facelifts improve the shape and tone of your body. However, many patients have concerns about the scarring and wound care following a procedure. It is completely normal, as any procedure that requires an incision will inevitably result in some degree of scarring. Following post-op instructions carefully can help minimise scarring for the best possible cosmetic outcome.

In the Initial Healing Phase

During the initial phase of post-surgery recovery, pay attention to wound care as your surgical incisions gradually heal. Here are some important steps to follow:

Change dressings and clean the wounds as directed by your medical team. Use mild soap and water, and pat dry with a clean towel. Apply antibiotic ointment if recommended.

Wear any compression garments consistently for the first 1-2 months. This helps reduce swelling and encourages new tissue to grow smooth and tight.

Get lots of rest and avoid strenuous activity that could strain your incisions. Adhere to any activity limitations advised by your surgeon to ensure a smooth recovery.

Stay hydrated and eat a healthy, balanced diet that is rich in nutrients and protein. This helps the body to recover and repair and encourages wound healing.

Avoid sun exposure. The sun can damage and discolour fresh scars. Wear protective clothing outside and use broad spectrum SPF 30.

Don’t put any creams, lotions, or ointments on healing wounds unless prescribed by your surgeon. Products like hydrogen peroxide and alcohol can impede healing.

Take prescribed pain medications as directed. Don’t let pain go unchecked, as this can hinder healing.

Watch for signs of infection like redness, swelling, increased pain, warmth, and pus-like drainage. Call your surgeon if these occur.

Optimising Scar

In the months after surgery, your scars will continue to mature and fade. To promote the best possible scar transformation, consider the following steps:

Continue to use compression garments, silicone gel sheeting, and ointment over the scars as recommended by your surgeon. These provide pressure that prevents scars from growing too thick.

About a month after your cosmetic surgery, incorporate a daily scar massage routine using lotion. Use firm circular motions to break up internal scar tissue and align new collagen growth.

Eat foods rich in vitamins C and E to aid collagen synthesis. You may also consider taking oral supplements.

Using over-the-counter scar treatment gels containing ingredients like silicone or onion extract. These help flatten and smooth scars.

Continue to avoid sun exposure to prevent any pigmentation changes in your scars. Use SPF 30 or higher sunscreen lotion to safeguard your healing skin.

If you experience itching or discomfort around your scars, opt for moisturisers and gentle massages to soothe these sensations. Don’t scratch scars, as this can impede the healing process.

Remember that scar maturation is a gradual process, taking approximately 12-18 months for scars to fully subside. Following your surgeon’s instructions and these tips will lead to the most minimal scarring possible.

Consulting Your Surgeon

Your surgeon is your best resource for addressing any specific concerns about your healing, scarring, discomfort, or appearance. Be sure to:

Attend all follow-up appointments so your surgeon can monitor your progress and take appropriate action if necessary.

Keep your surgeon informed about any increased pain, alterations in your scars, or any other issues you may suffer during the healing process.

Ask your surgeon when you can start applying make-up, sunbathing, returning to exercise, or other activities.

In a Nutshell

The keys to minimising scars are staying on top of follow-up appointments with your doctor, being diligent with at-home wound care, and allowing your body adequate time for scars to fully mature. With proper care and patience, your scars will likely fade over time to barely visible, thin lines that can be easily covered up. This will allow you to fully enjoy the beautiful outcomes of your cosmetic surgery.