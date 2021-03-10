The connection is still open, but now there is another case of pulmonary embolism in a nurse – shortly after a corona vaccination with an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Graz – As the ORF reports, a Graz nurse (51) suffered a pulmonary embolism after a corona vaccination. The 51-year-old works at the University Hospital Graz and received a first dose of her corona vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 22nd. Several days later, the nurse was treated for a pulmonary embolism in the clinic. This was also confirmed by the Steiermärkische Krankenanstaltengesellschaft (KAGES), announced the ORF.

It is initially unclear whether there is a connection with the corona vaccination. In this case it is not about the previously stopped batch ABV 5300. The Styrian nurse received her vaccination from a different batch. According to ORF, the 51-year-old had already had allergic reactions before. But there should be more detailed investigations for the cause of the pulmonary embolism in women.

The death of a 49-year-old nurse after a corona vaccination in the state hospital in Zwettl (Lower Austria) recently became known. The woman “died as a result of severe coagulation disorders”, announced the Austrian Federal Office for Health Safety (BASG) on Sunday. The autopsy has not yet been completed. The result should be available at the beginning of next week. Another nurse – a colleague (35) from the Landesklinikum Zwettl – had developed a pulmonary embolism shortly after a vaccination. However, the 35-year-old is already on the mend. As a precaution, Austria then stopped the affected AstraZeneca batch.

Whether there is a “causal connection” between the administration and the death of the woman has to be “checked very, very carefully,” said the business area manager of the AGES medical market supervisory authority, Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, in a press conference on Tuesday.

No other side effects of this type are known in the batch with which the two women were vaccinated at the Zwettl State Hospital. In Austria, 6,000 vaccine doses were withdrawn. 37,000 cans of the batch had already been inoculated, it said on Monday. As Wirthumer-Hoche reported, the batch had been sent to a total of 17 European countries. Austria did, loudly oe24.at, got around 43,000 doses of it. At the press conference, the expert emphasized that there are no indications of severe coagulation disorders with the AstraZeneca product.

So far, three corona vaccines have been approved in the EU. They come from the manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. On March 11, the EMA is expected to recommend approval of the vaccine from the US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

AstraZeneca is considered safe and has been shown to protect against serious Covid-19 disease. In a Study from Scotland shows that AstraZeneca's vaccine can prevent severe disease even in the elderly. Even after the first dose with AstraZeneca, the risk of having to go to hospital with Covid-19 decreased significantly. In those over 80, there was an 81 percent decrease in the fourth week after vaccination. A Pfizer manager praised AstraZeneca's corona vaccine – and sees vaccination in bars as the "future".

