MumbaiThe Corona period has left many people mentally weak. Millions of people are still safe at home due to fear of infection, but what about those who need to stay on the field. The Mumbai Suburban Railway started running again from June 15, after which many railwaymen were hit by Corona. Today, many of them are defeating the virus and carrying flags with their work on the field. About 60 ticket checking staff people have returned from duty on Central Railway. Some of them have worked in ticket checking.Suhas Joshi, posted at CSMT station of Central Railway, has made the record by making the highest number of 462 cases so far. Joshi is engaged in CSMT court duty. Joshi said that around July 15, his wife showed signs of corona, when the train services started running. Joshi was a little nervous about his wife’s condition but also had to do duty. Joshi says that after the wife’s report came positive, he took a break from work to prevent infection. Suhas also got himself tested and the report came back positive. Joshi stayed away from duty for almost a month and returned to work on 15 August. In the last four months, Joshi has made a revenue of Rs 1,16,895 to the Railways by making 462 cases.

War race in Warriors

Nearly 60 TCs like Suhas Joshi have returned to duty after defeating the virus. Of these, HM Mondkar has so far made 151 cases and has imposed a fine of Rs 32 thousand. Mondkar was also infected in the month of July. Mondkar’s partner SD Bensaker has made a fine of Rs 52,350 after making 216 cases. Similarly, SG Dixit has made a fine of Rs 98,930 after making 196 cases. Dixit’s companions BB Ahire and Rajesh Shetty have also done duty to bring revenue to the Railways by making more than 100 cases. Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said that the job of ticket inspectors is to punish illegal passengers and collect fine from them, but all the Warriors are doing commendable work given the circumstances of the Corona period. In fact, once infected, all these workers have come back to work after coming back on duty.

Returning to duty, challenging death

Like ticket inspectors, Sudhakar Sarvodaya, who was on duty as a controller at the CSMT station, has really won the battle. Sarvodaya was sensitive due to diabetes. After returning home from duty on 25 June, he started having fever and body ache. Sarvodaya says that for two days he continued to work with the fever pill, but seeing the situation deteriorating, he went to Kalyan Railway Hospital. From this hospital, he was sent to Byculla Railway Hospital, where his first test negative came. Sarvodaya states that the test was negative, but BP and sugar were steadily increasing, which again led to the test. In this test, he turned positive. Sarvodaya was sent to the Jagjivan Ram Hospital of the railway from here, where he underwent intensive treatment under the supervision of expert doctors for 15 days. Eventually, the situation was under control, then Sarvodaya returned from the hospital and returned to duty. Now they are doing duty taking more precautions than before.