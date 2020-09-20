Where people currently have to hold back due to the corona pandemic, animals are returning. This is also the case with this genre, which was already considered rare before the crisis.

A rare species appears to benefit from the Corona* -Restrictions : of the Pink dolphin .

: of the . The pandemic brings people’s usual life to some extent Succumb – what the habitat of mammals improved.

brings people’s usual life to some extent – what the of mammals improved. Marine explorer from Great Britain have now dealt with the phenomenon deals.

Hong Kong – climate protector Greta Thunberg * could be this (unintended) consequence of Corona pandemic * happy: The Pink dolphin returns. At least in the waters around Hong Kongwhere the Shipping as a result of the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus * currently clearly decimated is. They usually crowd around the Chinese Special Administrative Region Container ships and Ferries. Now the marine life, which has become rare in the region, is being sighted more and more frequently.

In the corona crisis: pink dolphins are returning – they benefit from lockdown measures

The mammals, also called chinese white dolphins known to gradually return to Hong Kong after the Covid-19 *-Restrictions the Noise pollution decreased and the Habitat conditions for animals have improved, according to scientists from the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported. The situation was similar with another Dolphin genus this year in front of the Turkish metropolis Istanbul out. More about this in the video:

Pink dolphins recover in corona pandemic: their name has something to do with their blood vessels

The dolphins get their pink hue from visible Blood vessels. This can be seen quite well on the following photo tweet from a Spanish nature blog:

Pink dolphins are native to the Pearl River estuary west of Hong Kong and perish in the waters too Macau, Taiwan and Singapore in front. Because of the increasingly dense shipping traffic, their sightings decreased over the years.

Marine explorer from St. Andrews University in Great Britain told the Hong Kong newspaper that sightings of the rare Dolphins around 30 percent have risen. According to the researchers, the calmer waters allowed the dolphins to congregate in larger groups and socialize more, allowing for a more detailed study of the mammals’ behavior. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.