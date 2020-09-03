Highlights: Again the risk of Kovid is less, but the risk of viral fever, TB etc. is more

As much as the fear and anxiety of Coronavirus infection was earlier, now the same problem is being seen even after recovering from Kovid. Doctors say that post covid care is affecting the heart and lungs the most. Not treating it on time can also be fatal. Fibrosis often occurs in the lung of patients who have recovered from the corona. It causes difficulty in breathing. Due to lack of timely treatment of such patients, langas are affected for a long time and in many patients this problem remains forever.

Doctor Srikant Sharma of Moolchand Hospital said that the corona infected patient recovered after a few days, which means that the virus is no longer there. But when the virus went inside the body, how much damage it caused, it is later revealed. The patient became Kovid negative, but the damage done by the virus takes more time to be corrected. If there is a problem in one’s heart, it takes time to recover. Similarly, langs, kidneys and other organs take time to recover.

Doctor Srikanth said that a person breathes 15 times in a minute, if he takes 18 times, it means that he is having trouble breathing. If someone takes 20 to 25 times, it means that his langs are not able to clean the breath to the best of their ability. Because of this, the heart has to pump more. This happens when the post covid becomes fibrosis due to a virus in a patient’s lung. In general language, langs cause pneumonia.

Regarding this, Romel Tikku, Max’s expert doctor of internal medicine, says that post-Kovid patients also need to rest. Just as the infected patient needs rest, similarly, post-kavid needs rest for at least 14 days. Because in many patients, the virus also affects other parts of the body. If the patient is also asymptomatic, he should have a blood test after recovering from the corona. It should be seen how the virus has affected the other parameters of his body. This will improve post cavid management. Dr. Srikanth said that so far scientists around the world believe that steroids should be given to a Kovid patient in the beginning so that it does not affect their langs. It does not allow fibrosis to form in the lung. Although the doctor also says that this opinion is still valid, it may change in the coming time.