Donald Trump and his wife Melania are officially infected with the corona virus. Just two days earlier, the US President and his challenger Joe Biden faced each other.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchanged blows in the first TV duel.

Now Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Corona.

What is the risk for Joe Biden?

Washington – Two days after US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden at first TV duel in Cleveland had faced, Trump is now shocking with bad news: The 74-year-old and first lady Melania were positive about that Coronavirus tested. While Trump already suspects who may have brought him into contact with the virus, concerns about an infection are now likely Challenger Joe Biden to grow.

Donald Trump infected with coronavirus – US President and First Lady in quarantine

“We will be ours Quarantine and recovery process start immediately, ”tweeted Trump at the Giving thunder (Local time). “We can get through this together!” Assured Trump with a view to the corona infection found in him and his wife. At 74 years of age he counts US President to the particularly endangered risk group. But both Trump, and Wife Melania I’m currently doing well, said Trump’s personal doctor Sean Conley. He believes the president “will be able to carry out his duties without interruption” while he recovers in the White House, Conley added.

For Trump, the infection with the coronavirus * comes at an extremely unfavorable time, a first planned one Election campaign event the US president on Friday has already been canceled. After Trump’s positive Corona test it can be assumed that the republican has to cancel a number of other planned election campaign appearances in the coming days. The is four and a half weeks before the election US election campaign * almost at its peak.

Donald Trump infected with corona virus: Was the US president already infected in the TV duel?

However, the fact that Trump is most likely to be close Employee Hope Hicks could have infected, should now also cause concerns with opponent Joe Biden. As the New York Times reports, Hicks got it US presidents on Tuesday in his Presidential plane “Air Force One” accompanied to the TV duel *. Even with the TV duel itself, the tight one Consultant was there together with Donald Trump.

On Wednesday it became known that Hope Hicks on Coronavirus * was ill, Trump immediately got in quarantine go. But the President can already during the TV duels * have infected? And could opponent Joe Biden have been infected with the corona virus as well?

Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden (right) during the TV duel. Melania Trump takes the stage (right). © Screenshot / TV debate

Donald Trump tested positive for Corona: could Joe Biden also be infected?

Because while Joe Biden * had worn a mask in the run-up to the debate on Tuesday evening, his wife Jill also took the stage with a mouth and nose protection, it was revealed Donald Trump and wife Melania without mask. Although the two contenders for the highest office in the world during the Debate distance had held, Biden could also have been infected with the corona virus. Finally, the two discussed very lively. Whether the highly infectious Aerosols could have already spread so widely remains unclear.

Because while wife Jill Biden to her husband with one Mouth and nose protection Melania Trump, who at this point could already have been infected, took the stage without a mask. The First lady entered the stage however not on the side of her husband, Melania Trump took advantage of the rise of Joe Biden. The first lady even nodded to Biden as she walked past her husband’s challenger. Could this brief moment have been enough to get the 78-year-old with the virus to infect?

Donald Trump is already on stage, but his wife Melania uses Joe Biden’s ascent (right). © Screenshot / TV debate

TV duel in the USA: Can Joe Biden have contracted Donald and Melania Trump?

It is already known that the coronavirus * can spread quickly in closed rooms. Like experts in the USA found out, the highly infectious aerosols can stay in the air for minutes or even hours. If the room is then not ventilated, the viruses can also spread over a greater distance.

Even that Robert Koch Institute draws attention to the fact that prolonged stay in rooms increases the likelihood of infection Aerosols rise. But the distance between Donald Trump * and Joe Biden could probably have been too small to have one infection definitely ruled out. Whether Joe Biden, who at 78 years of age also belongs to the risk group, is actually with TV duel could have infected, will probably find out in the next few days.