Donald Trump is infected with the corona virus. When he returns to the White House, he promises Americans the same antibody treatment.

At the Friday afternoon (October 2nd) became known: US President Donald Trump * and his wife Melania have dealt with the Coronavirus * infected.

became known: and his wife Melania have dealt with the infected. At the Monday evening (October 5th) Trump returned to the hospital White House back, where more and more positive cases are known.

Trump returned to the hospital back, where more and more positive cases are known. The next TV duel between Trump and Joe Biden is said to be Video switch take place, but Trump does not want a digital format (see update from October 8, 2:25 p.m.).

take place, but Trump does not want a digital format (see update from October 8, 2:25 p.m.). This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 8th, 7.45pm: Just hours after he canceled the one planned for the coming week TV duels with his challenger Joe Biden has US President Donald Trump now suggested a shift. The debate, originally planned for October 15, should be postponed by a week to allow the candidates to be directly compared in a room, said Trump’s campaign team on Thursday. The third and final debate on October 22nd is also to be postponed by a week.

The responsible independent commission CPD announced on Thursday morning that the next duel would not be considered for health reasons personal counterpart occur. The two candidates should therefore appear in different places and be interconnected. Moderator and guests, on the other hand, should be in next week on Thursday evening as planned Miami meet in the state of Florida.

Update from October 8, 2:25 p.m .: Maybe the second will find TV duel between Donald Trump (Republicans) and Joe Biden (Democrats) not in place: How US President Trump on Thursday in the station Fox announced he would not attend one virtual debate participate – such a format is “unacceptable”. However, this is planned by the impartial commission for presidential debates, as announced in the morning (local time). Accordingly, the candidates from different locations in Miami should be interconnected. This is to ensure safety and health.

Corona infected people around Donald Trump: atomic suitcase carrier tested positive

Update from October 8th, 10:20 am: The List of infected people with the coronavirus in the White House and in the team around the US President * Donald Trump is getting longer and longer: The American television network reports on an internal document from the civil protection agency (FEMA) ABC Newsthat there are 34 “White House employees and other contacts” in the

infected in the past few days. Whether Trump and his Mrs. Melania * are counted is unclear.

According to a White House reporter from Bloomberg became now too Jayna McCarron, U.S. Coast Guard military adviser to the President, tested positive after traveling with Trump last week. She is one of five people who regularly do the so-called “Nuclear football” carry the nuclear case with the system that Trump can use to launch a nuclear attack.

Trump has Corona: US President promises “hundreds of thousands of doses” of his alleged cure

Update from October 8th, 7:20 am: US President Donald Trump treated his fellow countrymen the same way Antibody agents promised how he got it. He would soon sign an extraordinary permit for the rapid use of the drugs, said Trump in a video published on Wednesday.

The US president was last week with a still experimental agent from the biotech company Regeneron been treated. Then he felt “great” within 24 hours, enthused Trump. “I want you to get what I got – and I’ll do it for free.” There are “hundreds of thousands” of doses. However, it is unclear whether and how the approval process for such new drugs can be accelerated.

It was “God’s blessing” that he was sick with Covid-19, Trump said. This made him aware of the antibody treatment. “I call it a Remedies“, Said the President, who in addition to medicines not available to ordinary citizens, also had several top doctors around the clock. In the United States, more than 211,000 people have died after a coronavirus infection.

Update from October 7th, 9:50 p.m.: US President Trump stopped a Corona aid package via tweet – share prices plummeted promptly. Loud “New York Times” some White House staff now suspect that Trumps strange behavior related to his drug cocktail.

The leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi also apparently expressed herself in an internal conversation similar to how USA Today reported. To treat the Corona infection he is apparently taking a steroid that Mood swings and can trigger deceptive bursts of energy and euphoria.

Also in the comments to a tweet from Wednesday evening, the suspicion arises that the drugs affect Trumps State of mind. “Bring up old conspiracy theories from 2.5 years ago … the roid rage has now definitely reached its peak,” writes a follower. “Roid Rage” is the name for the increased aggressiveness after consuming anabolic steroids. With the Tweet would have Trump shared an amateur-designed video from a Twitter user named @AMErikaNGIRLLL claiming that the FBI, NSA, and CIA Trump had spied and tried to find his Election victory with undermining fake results.

Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY) !!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT !!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT !!! https://t.co/hf7zjqZYQ4 – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Update from October 7th, 9:30 pm: The on Coronavirus got sick US President Donald Trump according to his doctor, had no symptoms in the past 24 hours. Already for four days president also no more fever, said his personal physician Sean Conley on Wednesday. “I feel great,” he said president according to Conley said in the morning.

The Respiratory rate and oxygen saturation of the President are in the normal range and are stable, like the personal doctor at a short press conference about the condition of Trump communicated. Trump had promised his supporters that he would soon resume the election campaign and take part in the second Presidential debate against the Democrat Joe Biden on October 15th in Miami.

Trump has Corona: White House refrains from tracing contacts

Washington – On Friday he had US President announced that he was with the Coronavirus infected – five days later it is still considered contagious. This held Donald Trump however after a weekend in Walter Reed Military Hospital not stopping on Monday in that White House to return. As the New York Times reported, the waived government largely on that Infection process around the President understand and all those people with whom Trump up to two weeks before positive test result was in contact to provide sufficient information. Also from a collaboration with the Health department can still be seen here.

Trump spokeswoman: Corona outbreak in the White House

More and more is now in the US media from the so-called “White House Cluster” the speech – are more and more infections known within the government and Trump’s staff. Even Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany admitted meanwhile: “It is obvious that there is an outbreak in the White house gave. “High-ranking generals, such as chief of staff Mark Milley, now officially work in the home office because they are in a meeting with Trump the Coronavirus could have been exposed. Others take precautions on their own initiative.

US President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett speak at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. The event on September 26th is suspected to have been a “superspreader” event. © Alex Brandon / AP / Picture Alliance

While Trump himself tweeted as if nothing had happened and continues to campaign *, describes one insider the Atmosphere in the White House since the president’s return, according to one CNN report as “chaotic”. The virus attacks in the U.S. government and around the White House: Another close one Trump’s advisor, Stephen Miller, was positive on Tuesday Coronavirus tested. Because of the numerous infected employees West wing of the White House now almost empty, which is why here for Trump provisionally Office space – in the immediate vicinity of medical care.

“White House Cluster”: Whoever has infected everything besides Trump

Many employees of the US presidents apparently take it off in the meantime Self protection plan to work from home. Since he’s in charge again, speaking White House staff from a “total mess” like CNN further reported. According to the news channel, the should also be more than chaotic Contact tracing in the White House have expired. On Tuesday, the contact determination was declared as “completed” by email to all employees. However, various employees, journalists and politicians report – despite this direct contact with the US President – so far not from White house to have been notified and informed.

So not only is it unclear who US President with the Coronavirus infected, but also where he is the infection could have captured. More and more voices are loud Donald Trump had a positive result much earlier knew – and still have Election campaign and private dates noticed across the country. Not just the event to introduce Trump’s candidate to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, in the White House rose garden at the September 26th thus advances as possible Contagion cluster in the focus of the public, but also numerous other, partly smaller festivities that the President attended during the incubation period *.

Thirteen employees at a restaurant in Minneapolis are in quarantine after catering a party attended by President Trump on September 30 https://t.co/79wwxrLrv4 pic.twitter.com/3V6zC0MF9t – CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 6, 2020

So reported CNN on Wednesday from thirteen employees of a restaurant in Minneapolisthat are currently in quarantine should be – after they are on 30. September waited at a party, which also the US President visited. Although none of them Trump got too close, everyone will now focus on that Coronavirus tested, according to Chuck Sanger, spokesman for “Murray’s” in Minneapolis. (cos) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Evan Vucci / AP / dpa