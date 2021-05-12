ofMichelle Brey shut down

It’s rare but dangerous: children can get PIMS syndrome after being infected with Sars-CoV-2. A three-year-old was therefore in hospital for eleven days.

Munich – In most cases, the coronavirus affects children less severely than adults. However, outbreaks in schools and kindergartens are not uncommon. A specialty in children is the post-viral inflammatory syndrome PIMS. “Some children get this a few weeks after surviving a corona infection”, as Florian Hoffmann, senior physician at the Haunersche Children’s Clinic in Munich, opposite Merkur.de said.

The German Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (DGPI) had recorded a total of 305 PIMS cases in children as of May 9th. One of them is three-year-old Tim from Ansbach.

Corona in Germany: Parents become infected – weeks later, three-year-old suffers from a fever

In June 2020, Tim had Pfeiffer’s glandular fever, like his father opposite inFranken.de told. A few months later, in October, the boy’s parents tested positive for the coronavirus. “I had a loss of taste for two days and my wife had a little chills,” said the father. All in all a rather mild course. “At the beginning we thought: It won’t be that bad. If it hits us, the children are left out, ”said the mother. A mistake, as it turned out a few weeks later.

The two sons, Tim and Robin, did not have their parents tested. The father said that neither of the children showed any symptoms. After a 14-day quarantine, Tim and Robin finally went back to kindergarten. Six weeks later, three-year-old Tim “suddenly had a high fever”. The condition did not improve for days, antibiotics showed no effect, as reported by inFranken.de can be found. The boy was taken to the intensive care unit of the Cnopf Children’s Clinic in Nuremberg via the Ansbach hospital.

Coronavirus: Three-year-old suffers from PIMS syndrome – “Tim could no longer speak”

There Tim’s condition got worse and worse. Across from inFranken.de said the parents: “He has lost a lot and no longer had any reaction. Tim couldn’t speak anymore. ”The fever rose to a value of 41.6, his body“ was covered with a rash ”. If the doctors initially suspected the so-called Kawasaki syndrome, antibodies against the coronavirus were detected in the three-year-old’s blood. He must also have contracted the virus and eventually developed what is known as PIMS syndrome.

According to the DGPI, cases are assessed as “PIMS” if, in addition to fever, increased systemic inflammation parameters (CRP or PCT), at least two organ involvement and evidence of a current or past Sars-CoV-2 infection or Sars-CoV-2 contact can be demonstrated, as well as other infectiological causes could be excluded. ”The abbreviation PIMS stands for Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome. The DGPI wrote that consequential damage, particularly with regard to the heart and circulatory system, was observed in less than ten percent. Fatal courses have not yet been recorded.

Tim finally spent eleven days in the hospital. Cortisone and immunoglobulin therapy led to faster improvement, as his father said. According to the report, Tim is still struggling months later with bouts of fever. (mbr)