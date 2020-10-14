She has returned to shooting, beating Corona. He is reported to have returned to work on social media. He has posted a funny video. In this, she is seen having fun in the makeup room.

Genelia showed a glimpse of the makeup room before the shooting

In this video of Genelia, she is accompanied by her makeup artist, who is wearing her protective kit and face shield. Genelia is in front of Vanity Mirror. Pet Dog is also seen with Genelia. Genelia looks quite happy coming on shoot. He has created a heart emoji with ‘Shootlife’ on video.

Genelia told how she fought with Corona

There are reports that Genelia D’Souza and her husband Ritesh Deshmukh are coming together in a project. However, it is not yet confirmed who Genelia is shooting right now. Corona Genelia’s covid infection was revealed after her recovery. During a conversation at ETimes, he told that being alone was the most challenging job during this period. Nobody could even hear the sound of footsteps, it was difficult. The way Ritesh handled the children is of great merit.