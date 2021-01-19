The knowledge about Corona is increasing day by day. Researchers from England have now discovered a surprising result of virus immunity in a study.

London – It will take almost a year Corona pandemic meanwhile on. Some questions about the virus remain unanswered. One thing is certain, however: who one Corona*-Infection has survived is a long time afterwards immune. But what exactly does that mean for those affected and their fellow human beings? UK researchers have now found interesting and at the same time alarming answers.

Corona lockdown: researchers publish study – with alarming findings

Above all, one point that was previously less of a focus stands out new study the scientist points out: According to this, there are people who are immune after a Corona * infection – but for this very reason danger for their fellow human beings.

This is reported by the authority belonging to the British health department Public Health England. (PHE) The study was published by her. In concrete terms this means: Corona*– Recovered can therefore up to five months against Sars-CoV-2 immune be. During this time, however, it is still possible that you will continue to carry the virus. Even if Corona symptoms if they do not occur, these people can continue to be infectious – and unconsciously infect others.

According to a new corona study: Researchers appeal to the population

The haunting appeal the researcher therefore: Even those who are immune should neither Mouthguard still forego the distance rules. “Even if you think you have already had the disease and are protected, (…) there is a risk that you could become infected and (the virus) transmitted to others,” writes study director Professor Susan Hopkins in a press release from the PHE . “Now more than ever, it is important that we all stay at home to protect our healthcare system and save lives.”

Since June 2020, Corona * tests from a total of 20,787 healthcare employees across the UK have been evaluated for the study. 6,614 of them were positive Corona antibodies tested, including 44 potential new infections were identified.

Since June 2020, Corona * tests from a total of 20,787 healthcare employees across the UK have been evaluated for the study. 6,614 of them were positive Corona antibodies tested, including 44 potential new infections were identified.