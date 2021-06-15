11.15 am Operating room 6

snap. It’s only a small piece of bone, a millimeter at most, but the sound cuts like a bullet through the silent operating room. Without looking up, Shailesh Kothalkar (51) drops the piece into the gloved hand of the doctor next to him, like a dance they can dream of choreography. snap.

He hasn’t hit them much as serious as this gentleman, Kothalkar says as he turns from the hole in the green sheet. That’s saying something. Over the past few weeks saw the ENT doctor of Seven Star, a private hospital in the Indian city of Nagpur, all kinds of devastation. Sinuses and palates were so attacked by an aggressive fungus that the tissue inside turned gray and teeth came loose as if out of nowhere.

“We do everything we can to save the eyes,” says Kothalkar, “but sometimes it’s too late.”

Barely recovered from a devastating corona wave, India is under the spell of a new epidemic.

Patient with black mold admitted to Seven Star, a private hospital in the Indian city of Nagpur.

At least two thousand Indians died in a short time in the country land mucormycosis, or ‘black mold’, a rare infection. Many had just recovered or are recovering from corona. Doctors fear that not only the rampant use of drugs against Covid-19 caused the fungal outbreak, but also possibly complications from the coronavirus itself.

One of the hardest hit states with more than 6,000 cases of infection is Maharashtra, where hospitals like Seven Star are overflowing with patients they barely saw before. This dance has been his life for weeks now, says Kothalkar in the operating room. He makes days from 18 to sometimes 20 hours, which he runs on black coffee. “Eating makes my body sleepy.” And there is no time for sleep.

In the past, the doctor says, he treated maybe one, at most two cases of mucosa per year. That morning, Kothalkar and his colleagues have already completed two operations, with four more planned later that day. In between, a marathon of several dozen endoscopies to screen new patients or check on those he had already operated on.

In recent days, he mainly does “revisions,” says Kothalkar. In layman’s terms: he tries to save what can still be saved. “We are now seeing many people from rural areas who have been treated in local hospitals. There is often a lack of expertise and the right resources, which means that the fungus is not completely removed and can cause more damage.”

It was exactly the same with the 65-year-old patient lying in front of him, his thin arms visible under the green sheet. When he arrived at Kothalkar, his right eye was swollen and the skin was already black. At the hospital where they had operated on him, about 300 kilometers from Nagpur, they had missed an infected piece of bone. Now Kothalkar is cleaning the wound where his eye and palate used to be. “Otherwise he wouldn’t have survived.”

That’s how deadly mucormycosis is. The fungus quickly spreads through the nose to the eyes and eventually the brain, stopping blood flow to tissue it eats along the way. Spores of the fungus are found everywhere – in the soil, the air – and are in principle not harmful. But they become potentially dangerous if people have weakened immune systems, for example from heavy drugs, or with diabetes.

In India, the corona pandemic has in a sense created a perfect storm, says Manish Munjal, an otolaryngologist at one of the largest public hospitals in Delhi. The country already had more than 77 million diabetes patients, only in China there are more. And then came the second wave.

“Unlike last year, many more people became seriously ill. That led to panic, because hospitals were overwhelmed,” says the doctor. According to Munjal, under pressure, doctors started prescribing heavy drugs such as steroids early and in excessive doses, in the hope that patients would be less likely to end up in intensive care. “But those drugs also suppress the immune system and raise blood sugars.”

That did not alter the fact that until recently even on the ‘covidhomecare’ list of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) “low-dose steroids” stood for the sick in home quarantine if their symptoms lasted “more than seven days.” Officially only on the advice of the doctor, but even without it, desperate relatives could easily go to the pharmacist on the corner (in the most recent list has this been modified).

The result, says Munjal, is that corona patients had elevated blood sugars without anyone noticing. And so the black mold could strike.

13.35 Intensive Care

With a nurse in tow, Kothalkar walks on crocs through the intensive care unit, past bed 113, where the 65-year-old man is now on wires, a thick bandage over the right side of his head. A little further, in bed 109, his companion. “The only other person we had to have such a major operation on,” Kothalker nods. Also here: right eye, palate, jaw sinus. All gone. His upper lip was still swollen from the surgery.

Patient 109, a lawyer, is still young. 38 years old, broad shoulders and long legs that reach to the end of the bed. Kothalkar: “He played sports every day.” There is another difference with the older man. Unlike him, the lawyer did not have diabetes. Until he contracted corona not so long ago. “Now he is suddenly diabetic.” And he’s not alone, the doctor says. “40 percent of my mucor patients have developed diabetes after they got corona.”

Steroids are not the only culprit, according to Kothalker.

“The ‘delta’ variant going around here damages the pancreas, which regulates the insulin in your body. We see that this diabetes elicits in people who did not have it yet.” A phenomenon that is not limited to Seven Star, nor India, nor this variant. Scientists in the United Kingdom, among others, have been studying the question of whether the corona virus plays a role in the sudden increase in diabetes patients there since last summer.

The black fungus is now also showing up in neighboring countries Nepal and Bangladesh. Two people were killed recently in Nepal.

Suddenly the right side of his face went numb. Ramesh Badwayk, a 36-year-old worker at a construction company, sits cross-legged on his bed, pressing his cheek. Only his left eye looks up, the right one is closed. “Because of the drugs.” Badwayak was lucky, they got there early. He regains his sight, he says, as does the feeling in his cheek. “The doctor says it could take a few months.”

His concerns are different. Badwayak is insured, quite unique in India, but he is only covered for 500,000 rupees (5,600 euros). That’s long gone. Only the special anti-fungal medicine that he has to get daily costs him around 35,000 rupees a day. “Can I take out a second insurance policy?” he asks the sister concerned. His family helps him, Badwayak says. But they too have almost run out of reserves.

Outside in the hallway, the nurse shakes her head. “Mucormycosis is more dangerous than corona, but many people cannot afford the treatment.” Especially that one medicine, where is it now a big deficit is on. “Most of the patients we see now are poor,” she says. „They come very late, because they the symptoms didn’t know or hoped it would pass. This makes it even more difficult to save them.”

8.55 pm Doctor’s booth

In the otherwise empty doctors’ booth, Dr. Kothalkar heaves a deep sigh. He puts his mouth cap next to him on the fake leather couch, his round face and bushy mustache suddenly visible. “The least enjoyable part of my job,” jokes the doctor, bent over yet another file that he fills in with a ballpoint pen. He takes a now cold samosa from the dishes that are waiting for him on the table. His first meal that day. One more operation to go.

“It’s a battle of attrition,” says Kothalkar. He has hardly seen his family since March. Another month or two, three, he guesses, then peace will return. That is, if the corona figures continue to fall. “Until then, the patients walking out again will keep me going.”

But first: coffee.

