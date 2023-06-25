Board to discuss inflation target on June 29; car prices should contribute to the IPCA drop in June

After the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decision to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year, financial agents turn their eyes to the June 29 meeting of the CMN (National Monetary Council) – the agenda is the inflation target. In addition, the expectation for a negative IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) – of deflation – gains strength on the radar of economists, with car prices helping in the fall of the indicator.

That means a price drop in June. In addition to the program that gives discounts on cars of up to R$ 120,000, fuel and food may contribute to a negative monthly IPCA rate in the month. Estimates indicate that the fall will be 0.10%. There are those who bet on an even greater reduction, of 0.18% in the month.

Concerned about the trajectory and future expectations for inflation, the BC (Central Bank) opted on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum. This was the 7th consecutive decision to hold interest rates at the same level.

INFLATION TARGET

The CMN meets on June 29 to define the inflation target for 2026. Lula has already said he wants to change the inflation target. She signaled that the current level is wrong.

The collegiate that discusses the matter is formed by 3 members. Each of them has 1 vote. It’s composed by:

The presidency of the CMN is held by the Minister of Finance. Campos Neto says that it is up to the CMN to determine the inflation target, but that raising the level will have an impact on the future expectations of the financial market – which interfere in the Copom’s decision.

On June 1, Haddad said he had spoken with the BC president about the possibility of “resolve this issue this month”. Informally, the subject has been discussed between the 2. Before, the Minister of Finance also defended a change in the Brazilian inflation target rule.

Haddad had already hinted at the possibility that the device would cease to be annual (calendar-year) and become continuous –i.e. chasing a longer period. He is Lula’s main representative in the debate on changing the target. Tebet, for his part, has repeatedly said that he is a “no matter”.

The target for this year is 3.25%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points. The floor is 1.75% and the ceiling is 4.75%. For 2024 and 2025, they reach 3% per year.

Former Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo and partner of the brokerage firm Warren Reindeerthe Economist Felipe Salto dismisses changes in the percentage of the goal in 2024, but assesses that it is possible to have other changes.

“For 2026, it is possible to increase the target, for example, to something like 3.5%. The other issues, such as the timing of verification, etc., may indeed appear in discussions in the short term”it says.

Pedro Paulo Silveira, Director of Resource Management at Nova Futuro Investimentosstates that the statement presented by the Copom on maintaining the Selic at 13.75% may result in an increase in the CMN inflation target. “I am afraid of taking this proposal”declares.

The economist says that the change in the percentage “may reduce credibility”. Silveira, however, considers it to be “reasonable” that the target changes from a calendar year to an extended horizon.

Ecio Costa, economist and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), states that raising the target “gives a very negative message to the market”. Measure “may have the opposite effect”according to him.

“It may have to raise interest rates because inflation would be more out of control. When you have a higher inflation target, the economy ends up becoming more indexed and, therefore, you have higher inflation. The currency also devalues ​​in relation to the others, which feeds back inflation”declares.

Costa says that the target of 3.25% “it’s already bigger” than that of developed countries.

PROJECTIONS

Financial market agents are betting that inflation will rise again in the 2nd half and will reach 5.12% in 2023. The projections are from Boletim Focus. The threshold is higher than the current target.

The BC failed to meet the inflation targets in 2021 and 2022. In January, the monetary authority had to release a public letter with explanations. Remember the inflation trajectory in the last 2 years:

2021 – the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2.25% to 5.25%), but the rate was 10.06%;

– the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2.25% to 5.25%), but the rate was 10.06%; 2022 – the target was 3.5% (with a tolerance range of 2% to 5%).

UPCOMING IPCA RESULTS

Financial market analysts estimate that the federal government’s cheaper car program should contribute to a drop of at least 0.2 percentage points in the June IPCA. In other words, car prices will be fundamental to enable the month’s deflation, estimated by analysts at 0.10%.

The effects of fuels on inflation are also on the table. The rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) will change as of June. In July, the federal government should resume charging PIS (Social Integration Program) and Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing) on ​​gasoline and ethanol.

On the other hand, the fall of the dollar and oil made the Petrobras reduce gasoline by R$ 0.13 in June. Some market analysts expect a further cut in fuel prices.

Health plans also weigh on inflation, as they became more expensive after the announcement of the 9.63% readjustment of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

Read estimates and comments from economists about the IPCA for the coming months:

The chief economist of Daycoval Bank, Rafael Cardososaid that the current IPCA for June and July should be low, which will weigh on the Central Bank in terms of political pressure.

“[Esse patamar de inflação aliado com juros altos] really bothers and, more than that, there is the contagion of the expectations themselves [futuras] by lower current inflation. […] A lower current inflation helps expectations to be more well-behaved as well”declares.

Cardoso says he expects the inflation targeting regime to remain at the level that is the current inflation target. He estimates there is a positive impact on future projections for inflation and interest rates.

“After these months, until the very end of July, August. It could already signal a Selic cut in September or even in August. This pressure from public agents also has time to end, because inevitably the BC will cut interest rates in the 2nd half”he says.

In the table below, it is possible to observe that Banco Daycoval expects a balance of impact of 0.15 percentage points on fuel inflation, with 0.45 percentage points due to the price reduction in refineries and 0.30 percentage points if owes to the increase in ICMS.

The XP economist, Alexandre Maluf, says that the IPCA should be -0.11% in June and 0.34% in July. According to him, fuels will be a relevant topic in the short term, because there are “Divergence” among economists who estimate inflation. In his view, the declines in refinery prices were “relevant”.

On the return of tax collection, Maluf claims that the high ICMS has not been passed on to the consumer as expected by XP and that, therefore, has had less impact on the index.

XP expects a drop of 2.3% in June gasoline, in the balance. The increase in PIS/Cofins on gasoline in July should increase the liter of fuel by R$ 0.34.

“We see, on the other hand, a sharp drop in anhydrous ethanol to producers since May, which should mitigate this increase in July. Thus, we expect an increase of 2.8% in gasoline in the month. There are disagreements as to whether the government and Petrobras will at least try to smooth this increase, but we don’t see room for that and we have no assumptions about what a possible cut would be.”, declares the analyst.

Alexandre Maluf states that food prices in households have a positive dynamic. He states that wholesale prices are being transferred to the final consumer. He estimates IPCA at -0.75% in June and -0.54% in July.

On car prices, he says that extending the program for a longer period may indicate an even greater reduction in prices and that the issue is also a point of disagreement among economists. “It is very difficult to quantify the effect of this program going forward. For the year, we project a drop of -2.4% y/y in new cars against increases of 16.2% and 8.2% in 2021 and 2021, respectively“, it says.

LCA Consultores assesses that Petrobras is yet to announce a new drop in fuel prices in early July to “mitigate the increase in federal taxes (remains of the partial increase in early 2023)”. Such reductions should impact inflation by 0.38 percentage points in June and July.

State tax increases, in June, and federal taxes, in July, should increase the IPCA by 0.39 percentage points in the 2 months. That is, the balance is positive by 0.01 percentage point.

Food prices are expected to fall by 0.71% in June and 0.2% in July, which will have an accumulated impact of negative 0.14 percentage points in the two-month period. The cheapest prices for popular cars will withdraw 0.23 percentage points from the June-July period, according to the consultancy’s calculations.

The LCA estimates a deflation of 0.18% in June. If there is this result, the accumulated IPCA in 12 months will be +3.06%. It will rise to 4.07% in the 12 months to July.

Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social estimates IPCA at -0.10% in June and +0.28% in July. Regarding the current month, it projects that the reduction in car prices will have a negative impact of 0.20 percentage points on monthly inflation. In July, by -0.12 percentage points.

MCM Associate Consultants:

Read the consultancy’s updated projections in the image below.