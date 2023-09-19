Home page politics

After the Thuringian CDU pushed through a law with the help of the AfD, the anger of the others is great and many are also shocked.

The CDU parliamentary group leader in the Thuringian state parliament, Mario Voigt, explains in an interview why he would act the way he did again, how he stands with the “firewall” against the AfD and why supposed or actual alternative offers from the minority government were not an option.

And he knew what he was doing: CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt last Thursday between Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) and Björn Höcke (AfD). © Sascha Fromm/Imago

After last Thursday’s vote, Ruprecht Polenz spoke of the fire wall collapsing and Daniel Günther spoke of a serious mistake. Was it worth it?

We campaigned in the Thuringian state parliament to relieve the burden on families and the economy. Thuringia has the highest real estate transfer tax in all of Germany. There was a factual issue to be voted on and the first tax cut in Thuringia in ten years. Relief for citizens is crucial in Germany’s current situation. We make life easier for young families again. So that ordinary people can fulfill their dream of having their own four walls. At the same time, we need a stimulus now in the economic crisis situation, when the construction industry is sagging. For us, it’s about tackling people’s issues as pragmatic problem solvers.

No collapse of the fire wall? Not a fatal error?

A very determined support for families. This is CDU.

Björn Höcke is considered openly right-wing extremist. He can be described as a fascist, confirmed by the court. Why didn’t that scare you off?

There is no cooperation with the AfD. Point. Björn Höcke is a right-wing extremist with whom we do not have anything in common. Our position on this is very clear.

Bodo Ramelow explains that – if only the CDU had been willing – there would have been other options to support young families in purchasing real estate. Is that correct?

We are constructive opposition and always very willing to talk. On our initiative, the state parliament called on the Ramelow government two years ago to take appropriate relief initiatives. Nothing has happened. Then last December we introduced the tax cut bill. Before the summer break this year there was a committee meeting where a vote could have already been taken. We postponed this at the request of the Red-Red-Green Party and asked for their suggestions. Nothing has happened. So much for willingness to compromise.

It could also have been a success for the CDU to threaten a legislative initiative in order to then reach a good law with the state government? Have you tried this offensively yourself?

As I said, our bill has been on the table since December. I would have liked the red-red-green coalition to agree to a tax cut for families and the economy. To this day, however, Mr. Ramelow and his people have not understood that they do not have a majority as a minority government. Otherwise they would accept that a minority government also has the responsibility to provide substantial and constructive support for independent proposals from the largest opposition faction.

Was Thursday’s action an isolated incident? Or is it a pattern for the future?

We always lobby the democratic forces for approval of our positions. But one thing is also clear: When we stand up for the interests of the citizens and our CDU positions, we neither ask the left-wing Prime Minister for permission nor let the AfD decide which proposals the CDU submits or not. That would be a declaration of bankruptcy for political action. The CDU is a self-confident people’s party that determines its positions independently.

What do you think about the word about the firewall against the AfD? Is it history? Is it ineffective? Or is it perhaps more important than ever?

The CDU has a clear compass. The incompatibility decision with the AfD and the Left applies to us. There is a clarity and attitude there that I would also like to see from other parties. The AfD is an increasingly radicalizing party that poses a threat to prosperity in our country. Anyone who wants to leave the EU will lead our country economically into the abyss. As a Christian democrat, I deeply reject this party’s view of humanity and society. Just like left-wing images of society and left-wing understanding of the state. But I would like to point out one fact. Nobody talks about people’s problems and what a party is planning on its own anymore; people are constantly asked about how they deal with the AfD. This only strengthens them.

There are elections next year. Can you rule out that the CDU will then cooperate with the AfD?

Yes. The decisions of the CDU Germany and the CDU Thuringia are very clear.

Why?

The AfD is a right-wing extremist party that follows the motto: If Germany is doing badly, we are doing well. That is not the DNA of the CDU. The AfD and the Left are contributing to the polarization of my homeland, Thuringia, which is harmful to our political culture. The AfD is an enemy of the future, which stands for stagnation and political blockade. The CDU wants exactly the opposite: sensible and future-oriented decisions for our homeland and its people.

