Shein, a global retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle, has just opened its first office in Brazil in order to consolidate its local operation and reinforce its presence in the domestic market. After controversies brought by the Brazilian government about fees for sending international purchases, the brand also announced investment and job creation in the country.

Located on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, the office occupies an area of ​​more than 1600 m² in the Vera Cruz Plaza building.

“Having an address to call our own is something very symbolic for a global brand that has been actively working to consolidate its operations locally. Establishing an office that can house our team is another step within our strategy that seeks to strengthen and increasingly expand our operations in the country”, highlights Felipe Feistler, General Manager of Shein in Brazil.

The fast fashion brand also announced, last Thursday (20), an investment of R$750 million in Brazil over the next three years to increase the competitiveness of Brazilian textile manufacturers, through technology and training.

According to the company, the objective is for factories to be able to modernize their production models.

Shein gained greater repercussion after the Brazilian government started to demand the taxation of purchases of up to US$ 50 from individuals, on the grounds that Chinese retailers would be using this feature to stop paying exchange rates.

“All we asked was: clear rules and a level playing field so that we can compete fairly, and I think everyone is happy with the way it’s going,” said the company’s chairman for Latin America, Marcelo Claure.