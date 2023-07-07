President, who was criticized by international authorities for his speeches about the conflict, says his fight is against hunger

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (July 6, 2023) that it does not want to get involved in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, even though it has been involved in several controversial speeches on the subject. The petista stated that his “argument” is against hunger, unemployment and poverty and that the world is in “thirst” from Brazil after 6 years of “exile”.

“That’s why I don’t want to get involved in Ukraine’s war with Russia. My war is here, it’s against hunger, against unemployment, it’s against poverty, it’s against deindustrialization. Why should I worry about fighting other people? I will worry about my fight”he said.

According to Lula, Brazil was left out of world discussions during the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and now has a unique chance to take advantage of foreign interest in the country.

“That is why, comrades, I am optimistic. Brazil has the chance it never had. The fact that Brazil has been exiled from the world during these last 6 years has given the world a thirst, a need for Brazil. And we need to take advantage of the fact that Brazil has no litigation with anyone. Brazil likes everyone and everyone likes Brazil”he declared.

Lula and the war

The petista became an international subject for controversial speeches regarding Russia’s war with Ukraine throughout 2023.

Shortly before leaving Beijing for Abu Dhabi, on April 15, Lula said he was “I need the US to stop encouraging war” It is “that the European Union starts talking about peace”. The following day, in the United Arab Emirates, the president said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is fault of the 2 countries.

The statements were not well received both in Portugal, where Lula also went in April, and in other European countries. Questioned by journalists on April 17, the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, tried to soften the criticism. He said he did not regret inviting Lula to visit Portugal and listed the history of Brazil’s positions on the war in Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for the European Union, Peter Stano, he responded on the same day Lula’s declarations. For him, the prolonging of the war is exclusively the fault of the Russians.

Stano stated that the bloc and the US are helping Ukraine to exercise its legitimate right of self-defense and recalled that Brazil voted in favor of the resolution that condemns Moscow’s decision to invade the neighboring country and determines that the Kremlin withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

The spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirbystated at the time that Lula “repeats Russian and Chinese propaganda like a parrot without looking at the facts”. Karine Jean-PierreSpokesperson for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, he spoke on April 18 that the White House received with surprise the statements.

On 18 April, Lula changed the speech. He said that Brazil “condemns the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine” and defends “a negotiated political solution to the conflict”. He defended the need to create a group of countries that “Try to sit at the table with both Ukraine and Russia to find peace”.