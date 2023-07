Elon Musk. | Photo: EFE/EPA/BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL

A day after putting into practice a policy of limiting the viewing of posts on Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk announced that he will increase the number of tweets that users of the social network will be able to read. Now, verified accounts will have a daily reading limit of 10,000 posts; 1,000 unverified posts; and new unverified accounts of up to 500 tweets. On Saturday, Musk had announced lower limits, of 6,000, 600 and 300 posts, respectively.

The main reason for the restrictions on access to Twitter, according to Musk, is to try to combat the so-called “data scraping”, used to feed artificial intelligence tools with ChatGPT and Bard. “Almost every company that uses AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, collect massive amounts of data,” Musk wrote on Friday.

“It’s quite irritating to have to bring a large number of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup’s outrageous valuation,” complained the billionaire. According to him, the process of data collection by chatbots would be reaching extreme levels and harming users of the platform, which made it necessary to adopt the policy of limiting views.

Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI, responsible for the development of ChatGPT, but left the company in 2018, citing a conflict of interest with his Tesla vehicle factory. Recently, the billionaire said he would invest more in artificial intelligence. “I’m going to release something called TruthGPT, or an AI that seeks absolute truth and tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said.