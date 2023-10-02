7 people die after roof collapse in church in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas

Durango authorities confirm tailings spill in the Tamazula River

On social networks they call on the inhabitants of Tamazula, Durango, not to use the water of the Coluta River

Sinaloa on alert! Mine in Durango spills toxic chemicals into the Cocula River connected to the Tamazula

The Durango authorities suspended classes in the municipality of Tamazulaafter becoming known contamination of the Coluta River due to the spill from the tailings dam of the mine in the community of Ojeda, located in the municipality of Topia.

Through a statement, local authorities reported on the suspension of classes in the educational establishments of the municipal seat starting this Monday, October 2. In the same circular, it is indicated that school activities could resume until Thursday of this week.

Likewise, the Tamazula City Council urged the population to take care of the water and assured that sampling is already being carried out to evaluate the presence of contaminants in the river.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products

#contamination #river #classes #suspended #Tamazula #Durango