B.With the new corona measures, ayern goes partly beyond the most recent joint decision by the federal and state governments. In Bavarian regions with high corona numbers, restrictions on private contacts will apply in the future. If there are more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, only two households or a maximum of ten people are allowed to meet. The state cabinet decided on Thursday. The agreement between the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) provides for this from a new infection value of 50. From this value onwards, only two households or a maximum of five people are allowed to meet in Bavaria.

In Bavarian regions with high corona numbers, there will be strict curfew in restaurants in the future. If there are more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, restaurants have to close at 11 p.m., and alcohol can then no longer be sold at gas stations, and alcohol is then prohibited in public places. With a seven-day incidence of more than 50, curfew and the two other bans apply from 10 p.m.

With more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a region within seven days, masks must also be worn wherever people come together closer or longer – for example in pedestrian zones, in marketplaces, in all public buildings, but also in meeting and traffic areas such as in elevators and in entrance areas of high-rise buildings. In addition, there is then a mask requirement for spectators at sporting events as well as at conferences, congresses, trade fairs and in cultural sites.

The heads of state government and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had discussed further corona measures in Berlin on Wednesday in view of the increasing number of infections. The opposition responded with criticism of the decisions. The First Parliamentary Managing Director of the Left, Jan Korte, said: “As a conclusion of the federal-state conference one has to state that actually everyone still does what they want.” The nonsensical bans on accommodation remained, but from “long overdue test centers in Even weeks after the start of school, schools are missing every trace. ”It should not be the case that massive restrictions on basic and freedoms rights are arbitrarily decided in the Chancellery.

The legal policy spokeswoman for the Green parliamentary group Katja Keul criticized above all that the federal government and the states could not agree on a uniform approach to the ban on accommodation. Postponing the decision seems unwise to her in view of the increasing number of infections. The AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel spoke of a “renewed lockdown on installments”.