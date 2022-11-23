Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Cyber ​​attack on the website of the EU Parliament © IPPEN MEDIA

The EU Parliament in Strasbourg has become the target of a cyber attack. Parliament had previously condemned Russia as a terrorism supporter.

Strasbourg – The website of the EU Parliament became the target of a cyber attack on Wednesday afternoon. The page was overloaded by a large number of accesses and can only be used to a limited extent. The press officer of the EU Parliament, Jaume Duch, explained this on Twitter on Wednesday. In the morning, the EU Parliament condemned Russia in a resolution as a terrorism supporter because of the events in the Ukraine war. It was initially unclear whether the attack was related to the resolution.

